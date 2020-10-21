Ice cream buffet for $9.90, with one box to bring home

Indulge in as many sticks of ice cream as you wish with at Happy Ice's ice cream buffet. This two-days only event features more than 20 different types of ice cream, including brown sugar boba, black beer and tea latte-Japanese matcha, and you have 50 minutes to feast to your heart's content.

The buffet is $9.90 for adults and $1.90 for children aged seven and older. Children below seven enter for free but they must be accompanied by a paying adult. Note that only paying adults will walk away with a free box of ice cream.

You can also place orders for ice cream at a special warehouse price, up to 36 per cent off usual retail prices.

Click here to book your buffet slot or to make an ice cream order. Do note that spaces are limited to just 50 people per time slot.

When: Oct 31 & Nov 1

Deal ends: Nov 1

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.