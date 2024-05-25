Ice cream cafe Apiary announces closure of Joo Chiat outlet

Come next month, the Joo Chiat neighbourhood is set to lose a popular creamery specialising in ice cream and sorbets.

Apiary took to social media yesterday (May 24) to announce its imminent closure.

It confirmed the Joo Chiat outlet's final day of operations will be on June 9.

According to the post, the lease for said outlet will expire soon and this was cited as the reason behind the stall's closure.

Apiary took the time to thank patrons who have dropped by the Joo Chiat outlet and supported them over the past three years.

It added: "Come by for coffee, waffles and ice cream at this amazing neighborhood!"

Netizens flooded the Instagram post's comments section, with many sending crying face emojis.

Although fans of the business might be understandably disheartened, a silver lining would be that Apiary isn't going anywhere just yet — the main store at Neil Road will continue in full operation.

On the menu

Apiary produces their ice creams and sorbets in their facility, without the use of any artificial flavourings and colourings.

This ensures the end-product is smooth, creamy and rich in flavour.

A single scoop costs $5 while a double scoop goes for $9.

There is an additional $0.50 for premium flavours such as Black Sesame, Matcha and Cold Brew Coffee.

Flavours are on rotation so it might be good to check their website for the live menu if you don't want to miss out on your favourite flavours.

Address: 81 Joo Chiat Rd, #01-01, Singapore 427725

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm daily. Closed on Mondays.

