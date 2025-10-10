Ice Cream Chefs to shutter after 18 years, shop hopes to pass down recipes

After almost two decades, Ice Cream Chefs will be shuttering.

The Upper Thomson ice cream parlour's final day of service is on Oct 20.

"After 18 unforgettable years of serving up scoops, waffles, and memories, it's with both gratitude and a touch of sadness that we announce Ice Cream Chefs will be closing our doors on Oct 21," the store announced in a Facebook post on Sept 4.

"What began as a small dream grew into nearly two decades of laughter, celebrations and connection. We've had the privilege of sharing countless cones and waffle, teaching the art of ice cream making through our workshops, and watching generations of families, friends, and colleagues gather around our tables."

They also thanked both their customers and corporate partners who have been with them throughout this journey.

"Your support allowed us to bring joy to offices, parties, and gatherings far beyond our little cafe walls," they said.

Ice Cream Chefs will also be passing their recipes down to interested parties. So if you have ever wanted to run your own ice cream cafe or learn how to make the dessert, now is your golden opportunity to do so.

"While our doors will close, our recipes and know-how don't have to. We have more than 40 signature ice cream recipes, along with our full ice cream making workshop curriculum - refined over the years to delight both kids and adults alike," they said.

Those interested in carrying forward a part of their legacy can reach out to Ice Cream Chefs for more information.

"Though this chapter is ending, the memories and friendships will last forever," they concluded.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ice Cream Chefs for more details.

