Ice cream parlour Creamier to reopen in Toa Payoh on Oct 8 with social mission

SINGAPORE - Popular home-grown ice cream parlour Creamier will reopen an outlet in Toa Payoh on Oct 8 after closing its previous one in the neighbourhood about three months ago.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 26), Creamier announced its return to Toa Payoh, which it said "truly is home for us".

The new outlet is at Block 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, just across the road from its previous one at Block 128, which was Creamier's first store when it opened on Nov 19, 2011. Its latest outlet will have its official opening on Nov 19, its anniversary. Creamier has two other branches, in Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks.

The new outlet - which will continue to serve the brand's popular handcrafted ice cream and house-made waffles - is also on a social mission.

Creamier is also partnering The Food Bank Singapore to set up a place where people in need can pick up food items.