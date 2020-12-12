Ice cream places with local flavours to satisfy the true-blue Singaporean

In our relentless tropical heat, a dollop (or two) of ice-cream makes living in Singapore much more bearable. Lucky for us, there’s a plethora of ice cream parlours offering a variety of innovative flavours, be it in a classic cone or atop a fluffy waffle.

If you love your gula melaka and Milo as much as the next Singaporean, rejoice. Here’s a list of the best ice cream shops that serve your favourite Singaporean flavours.

1. The Daily Scoop

This long-standing egg-free chain serves ice cream that is freshly made daily with all-natural ingredients (such as seasonal fresh fruits, vanilla beans, honey and more) and without artificial flavouring or colouring.

Look out for local flavours such as the seasonal Mao Shan Wang and OkayLah (kaya), as well the boozy ones like cherry brandy and lychee martini. Pile it on top of a homemade brownie or a freshly baked waffle, or even concoct your own milkshake.

The Daily Scoop is located at multiple locations: 41 Sunset Way, #01-04 Clementi Arcade, Singapore 597071; 43 Jalan Merah Saga, #01-78 Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278115; 369 Sembawang Road, #01-05 Sembawang Cottage, Singapore 758382

2. Island Creamery

Established back in 2004, Island Creamery is definitely one of the pioneers of the local ice cream scene.

After moving from its original location at Serene Centre to buzzy Holland Village, this much-loved ice cream parlour still focuses on local palates and offers flavours such as teh tarik, kopi, pineapple tart, and pulut hitam.

For an extra dose of sugar, sprinkle some Horlicks and Milo powder, or pair it with a peanut pancake (min chiang kueh). Looking for a boozy kick? You might enjoy the Tiger beer sorbet or Kahlua latte.

Island Creamery is located at multiple locations: #01-01 King’s Arcade Shopping Centre, 559 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269695; #B3-K1 ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, 238801

3. Holy Cow Creamery

This heartland favourite tucked in the neighbourhood of Yishun has been serving artisanal ice cream at extremely reasonable prices since 2014.

Crowd-pleasers include Root Beer Float, Muah Chee, and Chocolate OD (made of premium French Valrhona chocolate). Pair your ice cream with waffles or brownies, or enjoy a cuppa with it.

Holy Cow Creamery is located at 292 Yishun Street 22, #01-291, Singapore 760292

4. Creamier

This homegrown ice cream brand often sees its outlets packed to the brim, especially on the weekends, and for good reason.

It has a rotating variety of 18 handcrafted ice-cream flavours, such as premium flavours like roasted pistachio, local ones like sea salt gula melaka and tau huay (soya bean), and seasonal ones like Masala chai latte. Made fresh daily, the ice cream goes perfectly with the fluffy homemade waffles.

Creamier is located at multiple locations: Blk 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #01-02, Singapore 310131; 5A Lock Road, Singapore 108927; 78 Yong Siak St, #01-18, Singapore 163078

5. The Humble Scoop

Easties would know about this gem located in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre. The Humble Scoop serves homemade ice cream with only local flavours that will remind you of your childhood, such as pulut hitam, sugar cane, and guava with sour plum.

Also go for the In-Kueh-dible, a moreish combination of salted coconut and gula melaka. Be adventurous – the odder-sounding the flavours are, the more they will surprise you.

The Humble Scoop is located at Katong Shopping Centre, 865 Mountbatten Rd, #B1-92, 437844

6. Lickety SG

If you love all things pastel-coloured, then Lickety SG is where you need to go for the ‘gram.

Aside from the inviting pastel blue door and cheery interior, its ice cream also comes in a gamut of flavours, including Asian delights such as Mao Shan Wang durian, Thai Milk Tea, Gula Melaka Coconut, Taro Yam & Coconut and more.

Spoilt for choice? Order a bouquet of egg waffles with your favourite flavours and split it with the fam.

Lickety SG is located at 34 Bussorah St, Singapore 199452

7. Merely Ice Cream

This cosy ice cream parlour in Sunshine Plaza hits all the right spots with its handcrafted ice cream.

Made of quality ingredients painstakingly mixed and swirled, the ice cream has an incredibly smooth texture across original flavours like Ondeh Ondeh, Milo Fudge Cake, Gula Pandan, Kopi Peng, Pulut Hitam and Horlicks Panda. Best-selling flavours include Salted Butterscotch and Oreo Milk.

Merely Ice Cream is located at 91 Bencoolen Street #01-13 Sunshine Plaza, Opposite NAFA Campus, 189652

8. Salted Caramel

If you live around Upper Thomson, you’ll likely have popped by Salted Caramel before. The ice cream here is made fresh daily and doesn’t include eggs, and flavour combos include Horlicks Tim Tam, peppermint honey, caramel and espresso.

They also do home deliveries, so you can order a pint or two if you’re holed up at home.

Salted Caramel is located at 246F Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574370

9. Lickers

Open till 2am, this gem hidden in the town of Hougang is the spot for a sweet late-night rendezvous. Not only does it make its ice cream in small batches to ensure consistency, resulting in a creamy, velvety texture, it also avoids synthetic flavouring.

Lickers also develops inventive flavours like Oolong Lavender and Yakult Oreo, and does home delivery if you’re not up to travelling to Hougang.

Lickers is located at #01-1446, Block 124, Hougang Avenue 1, Singapore 530124

10. Moosh SG

If desserts whipped up into a creamy soft serve sounds good to you, then swing by Moosh SG and give their sweet treats a shot. From ondeh ondeh to Nutella brownie cheesecake, their soft serves come in sharing portions, so you can split them with your bestie or family.

The Muslim-owned hole-in-the-wall soft serve parlour along hipster Haji Lane also uses 100 per cent Halal-certified ingredients and toppings.

Moosh SG is located at 44 Haji Lane, Singapore 189237

11. Tom's Palette

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, give the brow-raising flavours at Tom’s Palette a go. While the lavender is a must-try, if you’re feeling really bold, opt for the salted egg yolk, chee cheong fun, mango sticky rice or nasi lemak.

This gelato shop aims to create a brand new flavour each month and currently has 180 flavours and counting. It also offers weekly ice cream making lessons so you can get hands-on experience creating your own dessert.

Tom’s Palette is located at #01-01, 51 Middle Road, Singapore 188959

12. Milk & Honey

This cosy gelato parlour in the heart of Bedok serves handmade gelato that includes classic favourites such as chocolate and pistachio, quirky new ones like passionfruit mango and balsamic strawberry, and local flavours like Horlicks with sea salt.

Pair your ice cream with a warm, fluffy waffle and wash it down with a refreshing lemonade.

Milk & Honey is located at #01-179, 86 Bedok North Street 4, Singapore 460086

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.