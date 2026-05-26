'Ichiran Ramen' store sign in China gets diners playing spot the difference

A ramen shop in Beijing, China, has had diners doing a double take due to its signboard.

At first glance, many might mistake the eatery as a branch of the popular Japanese chain Ichiran Ramen.

The China store's sign is strikingly similar to Ichiran's iconic red, green and black logo with brushstroke-style script.

Even the eatery's menu design appeared to be a dupe, Chinese netizens pointed out.

The key to differentiating the two, however, is in the details.

While Ichiran's signboard reads "Founded in Showa 35," this shop's says "Founded in the 65th year of the Republic of China".

The latter is also missing an "I" in Ichiran, which means the English script on the signboard reads "Ichran" instead.

Photos of the Beijing eatery's signboard quickly began circulating on social media — even reaching YouTuber turned politician Masahiro Harada, who went down to Ichiran's Fukuoka headquarters in May to report the matter.

【速報】

大変なことになったぞ。

中国が一蘭をパクった件でこの事をいち早く伝える為に福岡の本社に参りました。



一蘭本社法務部

↓

事実確認しました

弁護士に相談します



従業員

↓

絶対に許せない

そこまでしてお金儲けがしたいのか



中国のパクリ文化を絶対に許すな。

さすがにやりすぎだ。 pic.twitter.com/oUpI1VFXO9 — へずまりゅう (@hezuruy) May 14, 2026

According to Masahiro, Ichiran's legal department will be taking action on the intellectual property infringement.

Ichiran Ramen has also warned customers against establishments and products which falsely use the brand and logo.

"We directly manage all of our Ichiran restaurants and do not franchise any of our locations," a notice on its website read.

Outside of Japan, the ramen brand has outlets in the US, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Ichiran does not operate any restaurants in mainland China.

Ichiran, which started out as a ramen stall in Fukuoka in 1960, specialises in tonkotsu ramen (broth made from pork bones). It is also known for introducing the solo dining experience in the 1990s.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/ichiran_jp/p/DWFrV0lFuCJ/[/embed]

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com