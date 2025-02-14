An icon revitalised: Updated Porsche 911 now available in Singapore

Porsche's most iconic model, the 911, has been given a mid-lifecycle refresh. The new version, codenamed 992.2, was unveiled on Feb 13 during a launch event at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

What's new on the updated 911?

Externally, the changes are not immediately obvious, in keeping with the 911's design philosophy of evolution instead of revolution.

The most significant styling update up front are the redesigned LED headlights, which now incorporate the indicators, a marked departure from before where the indicators were separated from the main beam.

At the back, the car gets a subtly revised rear bumper and rear light strip, as well as a redesigned grille which Porsche says gives the car added visual width for a more imposing stance.

Inside, the 911 gets an all-new digital instrument cluster, which is customisable to offer seven different views. It also gets an engine push-start button for the very first time, along with other modern amenities like a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a wireless smartphone charger on the centre console.

In terms of performance, the 911 Carrera variant, which is expected to be the most popular model of the range, carries over the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged boxer engine from before.

However, it now features upgrades like a different intercooler and turbochargers, and as a result now produces more power than before. Total output for the new 911 Carrera now stands at 389hp, up from 380hp previously, while torque remains the same at 450Nm.

As a result, the new 911 Carrera is now also faster, with 0-100km/h coming up in 4.1 seconds, down from 4.2 seconds previously. Spec the car with the Sport Chrono package however and that timing drops further to 3.9 seconds.

How much does the new 911 cost?

Porsche is offering three variants of the updated 911, with the standard 911 Carrera starting at $569,268 without COE and before any options are added.

There is also the 911 Carrera T, which is a lightweight version that comes only with a six-speed manual transmission, and costs $620,488 without COE.

Finally, those seeking more power can opt for the 911 Carrera S, which comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that produces 473hp and 530Nm of torque, and is going for $682,988 without COE.

