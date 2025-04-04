The iconic Milo Van beverage is now available in supermarkets

For many Singaporeans growing up, the best part of Sports Day at school has got to be enjoying a cold cup of Milo from the Milo van.

If you've been pining for that nostalgic taste, you'll be delighted to know that the iconic beverage is now available for purchase in a sachet form.

The product was launched by Nestle Singapore on Wednesday (April 2) and will progressively hit shelves across major supermarkets like FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, Giant, Prime Supermarkets and other selected stores islandwide.

According to FairPrice's website, each packet costs $7.95.

The product uses the same Milo powder as the ones used in Milo vans — which are typically deployed for school, sports and community events.

Each packet comes with 12 sachets — and unlike the original Milo packets, which typically require hot water, these Milo van sachets can be made with cold water.

The new launch coincides with the iconic chocolate-malt beverage's 75th birthday.

"Milo has always been an integral part of the Singaporean food and cultural fabric. Queueing for the Milo van is a universal experience shared by many Singaporeans who have grown up together with Milo and Singapore," said Alene Ee, business manager for Milo and Ready-To-Drink Nestle Singapore.

