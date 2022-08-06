The '80s and '90s were the Golden Age for the local modelling scene. Singaporean models were superstars in the international circuit, fronting major global advertising campaigns and walking the runways at fashion capitals Paris and Milan. Back home, they were household names, gracing the covers of many a magazine here.

While the sheen dulled for the next two decades, some local models are slowly finding the spotlight overseas again. Layla Ong, for example, walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week for Gucci's Fall/Winter 2018 show, while Jean Yong walked for Antonio Marras.

Still, no model is as famous as the likes of Hanis Hussey, Ethel Fong and Junita Simon, to name a few. We look back with nostalgia at the top models of that bygone era and celebrate those that made it in recent years.

Iconic Singaporean models and where they are now

1980s: Ethel Fong

The first ever Singaporean to sign a contract with Ford Models in New York (known for representing elite supermodels such as Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington), Ethel Fong modelled for Chanel and Christian Dior and appeared on the covers of many international titles, including Italian Vogue and W Magazine.

Charmed by her exotic beauty during a casting in 1986, Giorgio Armani himself had selected her as his muse, and Fong became one of the few Asians to star in an Armani campaign during the '80s, which ran in major fashion magazines globally.

In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar Singapore. Fong shared that she and her husband are actively involved in philanthropy via the Deltec Initiatives Foundation by Bahamas-based private bank Deltec Bank & Trust.

1980s: Nora Ariffin

Nora Ariffin's career took flight when she garnered fame and recognition after being named as Glamour Awards' Model of the Year, as well as Studio M Awards' Best Model of the Year and Best Photogenic Model in 1985.

She left Singapore to take her modelling career to new heights, where she landed in the pages of Vogue Paris circa 1986 in a campaign shot by renowned fashion photographer, the late Guy Bourdin.

Her journey did not end there - she appeared in the Italian counterparts of Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan and starred in the advertisement campaigns of CoverGirl cosmetics in 1995 alongside big names such as Tyra Banks and Niki Taylor. Ariffin became a real estate broker in 2004 and is now working at Brown Harris Stevens, according to her LinkedIn.

1980s: Hanis Hussey

Known as the first ever Singaporean model who appeared on the catwalk of Paris Fashion Week, she closed the Fall/Winter show of Yves Saint Laurent in 1983. Handpicked to be the muse of Yves Saint Laurent, she became the in-house model for his eponymous label.

She went on to enjoy a glittering career, walking in the shows of coveted labels such as Balmain, Christian Dior, Givenchy and Lanvin.

In 2016, she served as the catwalk coach for the contestants of Miss Universe Singapore. According to her LinkedIn, Hussey is currently located in Texas where she works as a Bedding Expert and Sleep Coach with Somnvie. She is also active on Instagram.

1990s-2000s: Junita Simon

Catapulting to fame after she was crowned the winner of the Singapore leg of the Ford Supermodel of the World contest in 1995, Junita Simon's career skyrocketed - gracing the covers of both local and international publications as well as walking in shows for famous fashion houses such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Represented by renowned agencies like Ford Models Paris and Britain's IMG Models, she was the face of many fashion brands, including Gucci and Givenchy.

Simon has since switched to hosting and was the emcee for major events such as Icons of Ferrari, Samsung Galaxy S6 World Tour in Singapore and the Grand Opening of the first Singapore Zenith flagship store. She was last seen in a virtual interview with Daniel Boey for his The Front Row virtual fashion festival in 2021.

1990s-2000s: Huda Ali

Coming in as the second runner-up in the Asean Model Search in 1993, Huda Ali kickstarted her modelling career when she was just 15, frequently appearing on the covers of the now-defunct magazine, Go.

Although she retired from modelling in 2002 to take on a press relations position at a fashion designer's company, she recently made a resurgence, appearing in the Elle Singapore x Ion Orchard calendar in 2015. According to her LinkedIn, Ali founded Stylead, a b2b retailer of luxury designer bags, in 2014.

1990s-2000s: Sheila Sim

Modelling runs in the family for Sheila Sim. Sim was discovered at age 16 by a talent scout while she was at her aunt Ivy Chng's wedding. Chng was a runway model during the 1980s.

At the peak of her career, Sim walked the catwalk for Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Valentino, fronted campaigns for Poh Heng Jewellery and Ashley Isham and was named Singapore's first brand ambassador for the Japanese beauty brand, SK-II in 2012.

Sim has since expanded into an acting career and has completed a Diploma in Positive Psychology together with her BFF Jade Seah. Read more facts about Sim here.

1990s-2000s: Serena Adsit

Serena Adsit's modelling career is marked by many highs ever since she started modelling Go Magazine's Cover Girl on the Go competition in 1995. She later went on to win the Singapore Fashion Awards Model of the Year in 2002 and has continued working in the modelling field.

In 2010, Adsit founded her own commercial modelling agency Mint Management where she still works at. According to her LinkedIn, she also founded Stellarcast and is a member of the Singaporean chapter of the Entrepreneur's Organisation.

1990s-2000s: Celia Teh

Celia Teh's foray into the modelling world was nothing short of a coincidence. She was attending grooming training with her cousin and was talent scouted. Teh was 17 then.

In a 2022 interview with Icon Magazine, Teh recalls the hard work of modelling as she recounted an incident in Greece where she got an allergic reaction and rashes shooting in a swimsuit in winter.

Teh's husband is renowned local photographer Mark Law and she is also credited as a producer on his website. Teh is also founded elite models and is also working as a real estate agent.

1990s-2000s: Lum May Yee

Who knew that a visit to Zouk at the age of 21 would become a turning point for Lum May Yee? She was discovered at the local nightclub that would open doors not only in the modelling world for eight years, but later to become an actress in 12 Storeys (1997) and Chicken Rice War (2000).

These days, the breast cancer survivor is aiding her husband's jewellery business The Canary Diamond and running businesses ByCanary, Antė and Pantai Indah Villas in Bali.

2010s: Diya Prabhakar

This New Paper New Face 2014 winner was discovered by Prasad Bidapa, an Indian fashion choreographer, while the then-15-year-old was on a family holiday in India.

Since then, she modelled for Ashley Isham, Oscar De La Renta and Desigual at the Audi Fashion Festival 2014 and for Thomas Wee, Al & Alicia and Topshop during the Digital Fashion Week 2013. She has also appeared in several magazines, such as for local title Her World and international ones like Vogue Arabia.

Recently, Prabhakar grazed the runways for Cecilie Bahnsen and Bora Aksu Fall/Winter 2022 runways while starring in editorials for Mojeh Magazine, Harper's Bazaar Vietnam and L'Officiel Malaysia, according to Models.com.

