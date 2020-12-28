Iconic True Singapore Ghost Stories series releases new book, the first from Russell Lee in 3 years

Russell Lee and his team of ghost writers are back with a brand new book of spine-tingling, bone-chilling horror stories — Book 26 of The True Singapore Ghost Stories series.

The Singaporean author shared the news about his new book on Facebook on Dec 24 and wrote, "It's the best book in the series so far". Included in this new release are stories about the water spirits of Tanjong Rhu and a silat princess in Kuantan.

Fans of the series can also find details of how to share their spooky encounters and win cash in the Angsana Russell Lee competition.

For the unfamiliar, the True Singapore Ghost Stories is one of the most popular locally-written series. And if you grew up in the nineties in Singapore, you would definitely have read at least one of the books as it would be the talk of the town in school.

The first book was published in 1989, and since then, Lee and his team released a new book every few years. The last book before this new release was Book 25, which hit the shelves in 2017.

And it would seem that the series still has its loyal fans, as Lee's post has garnered 2,600 shares, with many celebrating the new book and eager to get their hands on it.

The long-running series has become somewhat of an institution in Singapore, as Lee's stories have been adapted into performances, a TV series and even a haunted house for Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 5.

Lee is also yet to reveal his face to the public. While he has held book signings to greet fans in person — his most recent public appearances were last December, his face is always covered up.

Hence, no one quite knows who is the man behind the series, though there are of course speculations about his identity. But for fans, it's safe to say they'll be happy as long as there are new ghost stories for them to devour.

