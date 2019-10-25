'I'd do aesthetic treatments in a heartbeat'

In my 20s, I told myself I'd never get fillers and botulinum toxin injections. I worried about becoming addicted to aesthetic treatments, the possible pain, and that I wasn't accepting what nature had given me.

I found myself wondering about my own definition of ageing "gracefully".

I believe grace is the ability to think independently, even if it goes against the status quo. Which is more graceful?

Remaining open to life's changes, or simply avoiding (or resisting) aesthetic treatments for the sake of it?

I've done fillers in my nose bridge, chin, lips and under-eye area, botulinum toxin injections around my eyes and brow bones, and am open to plastic surgery in future.

Does that make me less of a person? I do not think so, even if society judges me for it.

Let's talk about pain. Why put myself through it - especially when a treatment involves multiple injections over a small area?

Getting fillers in my lips, with its many nerve endings, was the most painful experience by far, even though numbing cream was applied.