Identifying kids with high IQ: An age-by-age guide for parents

Is your threenager extra tall for her age? Or is your seven-year-old child always glued to a book? Parents, these could be signs that your child's Intelligence Quotient (IQ) - the measurement of intelligence - is higher than average! Do you too have kids with high IQ?

Various studies have revealed important indicators that identify kids with high IQ of various ages. As your child grows and passes through each of these ages, you may be able to check for these signs in him or her.

Here's an age-by-age guide for identifying kids with high IQ:

NEWBORN: HAVING A BIGGER-THAN-AVERAGE-HEAD

Mums, if your baby had a fairly large head at birth, it's time to rejoice! According to a study published in the Journal of Molecular Psychiatry, there is a positive correlation between the size of a baby's head at birth and the probability of a high IQ.

Analysis of the research data also showed that "babies born with larger heads are significantly more likely to get a degree, as well as score higher on verbal-numerical reasoning tests."

Tips to boost your child's overall development at this age:

Regular massage for fostering physical and motor skills.

Responding to your baby's babbling and also speaking to your baby will help develop your baby's brain.

Holding and cuddling your baby helps in making him or her feel emotionally secure and stable

AGE ONE AND TWO YEARS: EXPOSURE TO A NUMBER OF LANGUAGES

Mums, do you speak different languages? If yes, encourage bilingualism in your toddler by talking to them in more than one language.

According to studies, speaking to your one or two-year-old in multiple languages fosters brain development and could place your children among kids with high IQ.

Children born to parents speaking more than one language performed better in IQ tests as studies reveal.

In a related study, experts Peal and Lambert concluded that: "Intellectually [the bilingual child's] experience with two language systems seems to have left him with a mental flexibility, a superiority in concept formation, a more diversified set of mental abilities."

Tips to boost your child's overall development at this age:

You can help improving your child's cognitive skills by encouraging imitation

Playing games like hide-and-seek, peek-a-boo will also foster cognitive skills at this age

Give your toddler choices: "Would you like apple juice or orange juice?" This gives your child autonomy, while you still maintain some control!

AGE THREE YEARS GROWING TALLER THAN THE USUAL BENCHMARK

PHOTO: Pexels

If you think your child is a bit tall for a three-year-old, chances are he or she is going to have a higher IQ later on.

Lids with high IQ are taller than others according to a study by National Bureau of Economic Research.

The research team states: "As early as age three, before schooling has had a chance to play a role, and throughout childhood, taller children perform significantly better on cognitive tests."

The study further elaborates that tall children are quite likely to become tall adults as the correlation between height in childhood and adulthood is around 0.7 for both men and women.

Taller adults often choose higher paying occupations where advanced verbal-numerical skills and greater intelligence are needed. This can be related back to the cognitive skills in childhood.

Tips to boost your child's overall development at this age:

Give your child ample playtime as their motor skills are developing. At this age, most kids are able to learn walking or running without tripping. You can also encourage the use of a bicycle or tricycle.

Encourage your three-year-old to draw with crayons or turn the pages to encourage fine motor skill development.

You can also start asking simpler questions like their name and age. Their linguistic skills will get stimulated by this activity.

AGE FOUR YEARS:CAPACITY TO PAINT A PERSON

PHOTO: Pexels

Mums, if your four-year-old is inclined towards painting, there's a chance that he or she may have higher IQ.

A study reveals that four-year-olds, who can create a realistic image of a human, may do well in IQ tests.

In this project by King's College in London, four-year-olds had to take the 'Draw-a-Child' test. As part of this, kids had to draw a child and results were based on the presence and correctness of the physical features like eyes and nose.

The research team examined 15,000 drawings made by four-year-olds. Kids who had an eye for art had better chances of scoring well in IQ tests. Children with higher scores in this test also had higher intelligence at the age of four as well as fourteen.

Dr Rosaline Arden, lead author of this study says: "The Draw-a-Child test was devised in the 1920's to assess children's intelligence, so the fact that the test correlated with intelligence at age 4 was expected.What surprised us was that it correlated with intelligence a decade later."

Tips to boost your child's overall development at this age:

Playing bounce ball with your child to help develop their motor skills

You can also ask them to identify names of colours, animals and other objects to facilitate their cognitive development.

Encourage them to draw as during this age they will begin to master the art of holding a pencil properly, which in turn will assist with writing.

AGE FIVE YEARS: ABILITY TO LIE

Perhaps the only time you'd be happy that your child is lying may be when he or she is five years old!

Lying involves cooking up stories and this can be a complex process. Experts feel that if a child can do this by the age of five years he or she may go on to develop a high IQ later on.

A Canadian study that had 1,200 children in the age group of 2 to 17 years supports this thought that children who were able to lie at an early age turned out to be more intelligent.