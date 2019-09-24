If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?

Sometimes, two people who were once in love realise that the other person is not their “happily ever after”. Whatever the reason is, they then decide to go through a divorce to end the marriage legally.

Now, a divorce will obviously cost the couple legal fees, but what about the house? Who gets property rights and how does one get a new home loan after that?

Here’s what you need to know about keeping your property after the divorce, especially if it’s not fully paid.

HOW WILL A PROPERTY BE SPLIT DURING A DIVORCE

There is no simple answer to how a property will be split because several factors come into play.

1. IS IT AN AMICABLE BREAKUP WHERE YOU AND YOUR PARTNER CAN DECIDE ON WHO SHOULD KEEP THE PROPERTY

If it is, things are easier because your decision on the HDB flat will be recorded in a court judgment.

If it’s a really ugly divorce and you aren’t able to divide your assets amicably, the judges have free rein to do so on your behalf.

In cases where the couple has little cash savings, the judges may decide that the matrimonial home should be sold and the proceeds divided among the two parties.

This is even if the property is registered under only one party’s name, as long as the judges deem it to be “matrimonial property”.

That’s right. If your spouse and kids, if any, lived in that property under ordinary circumstances, it’s fair game for the judges, even if it was a beautiful dwelling passed down by your late grandparents to you and only you.

2. IS IT A PUBLIC HDB FLAT OR A PRIVATE PROPERTY

As opposed to private properties, HDB flats come with eligibility conditions because they are supposed to be subsidised housing. So, it’s often not just a simple matter of deciding who gets to keep the flat.

Imagine now that you and your spouse decide to split amicably, and want to transfer their “interest in the flat” to your name. Not so easy.

Once you’re no longer married, you may not satisfy HDB’s requirements for owning a flat.