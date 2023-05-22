If we don’t protect endangered species, this might be the only way to encounter them

Next time you find yourself at Gardens by the Bay near the Floral Clock, don't be surprised to see a procession of bronze sculpture animals there. This is Love the Last March, a public artwork created by Gillie and Marc Schattner depicting 62 of the world's most endangered animals in the world.

Here are three reasons why you should, ahem, answer this call of Nature:

1. It is simply… wow

Wah, these animals are seriously so lifelike — there are giant elephants, massive hippos, and cute penguins, one behind the other. Love The Last March holds the title of the longest sculpture in the world at 192m, the next largest being the Statue of Unity at 182m in Gujarat, India.

Love the Last March is part of Gillie and Marc's global project Love The Last which took five years to complete. (What a productive use of time during the pandemic!)

2. It has an important message

As part of the Love The Last project, creators Gillie and Marc — 57 and 60, respectively — want to tell the stories of these endangered species to drive positive change and ensure these animals don't leave us forever.

Each sculpture is accompanied by a small plaque featuring the animal's name, age, and a QR code. Scan a code, and you can read more about that respective species. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to make a direct donation to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

3. Can see, can touch

The public are encouraged to get up close, touch, and feel these lifelike sculptures, which were created from photographs and sketches by Gillie and Marc. And if we don't play our part in protecting these endangered species, Love The Last March might be the only way to encounter these beautiful creatures.

4. Got enough time to catch it

Love The Last March is on display at Gardens by the Bay until May 18, 2024 — giving you lots of time to appreciate the artwork, and ponder the plight of threatened species.

