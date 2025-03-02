Iftar under water and up in the sky: Spectacular Ramadan dining experiences

For people who crave peacefulness and a hypnotic atmosphere, underwater restaurants offer a never-to-forget Iftar environment.

These restaurants provide a unique experience of fasting, breaking amidst the charm of aquatic creatures, creating a surreal environment that is at the same time calming and astounding.

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant - Maldives

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CstpHeOoSjw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Found in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Ithaa is the world's first underwater all-glass restaurant. At 16 feet beneath the sea level, It immerses visitors in a stunning 180-degree panorama of colorful coral reefs and thriving marine life, all visible through its impressive glass dome.

Visitors can treat themselves to a sumptuous menu of Maldivian and international cuisine with school of fishes swimming around them. The peaceful underwater setting adds to the contemplative aspects of Ramadan, thus making it an experience without parallel.

Ossiano - Dubai, UAE

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGAh09HJnOg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Located in Atlantis, The Palm, Ossiano is a seafood fine-dining restaurant that offers guests an awe-inspiring view of The Ambassador Lagoon. With floor-to-ceiling aquarium windows featuring thousands of sea creatures, the location makes Iftar a magical experience.

The specially designed menu includes a range of gourmet cuisine, combining Middle Eastern and Mediterranean tastes. The peaceful aquatic environment creates a serene ambiance, perfect for a relaxing and memorable Iftar.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant at Hurawalhi Maldives - Maldives

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C74VKYPqriX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Set 5.8 meters beneath the ocean, 5.8 Undersea Restaurant at Hurawalhi Maldives offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience. While the restaurant does not feature a dedicated Iftar menu, it provides an intimate and serene setting for breaking your fast in a truly unforgettable way.

Guests can choose from carefully curated menus, including seafood, meat, and vegan options, ensuring a variety of dishes to suit different dietary preferences.

The multi-course meals are designed to deliver a luxurious culinary journey, allowing diners to enjoy fresh, flavorful ingredients while immersed in breathtaking views of the coral reef.

SEA at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas - Maldives

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2b3nFwSQuS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Located within the Unesco Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, SEA at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offers an extraordinary underwater dining experience. While SEA does not feature a specific Iftar menu during Ramadan, the serene ambiance beneath the ocean's surface provides a unique and tranquil setting for breaking your fast.

The restaurant offers a diverse menu catering to various dietary preferences, including vegetarian options. Signature dishes such as the Fresh Lobster Ceviche and Hokkaido Scallop Tartare are thoughtfully crafted to provide a memorable gastronomic journey.

Under - Norway

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1iDdeeqlAm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Europe's first underwater restaurant, Under, in Norway, provides a unique Iftar experience for those who desire an adventurous but peaceful ambiance.

While known mainly for its seafood dishes, the restaurant accommodates vegetarian meal orders and offers a set menu that's seasonally driven and can be booked in advance.

The ambiance, submerged in the marine life of the North Atlantic Ocean, provides a cosy and immersive dining experience.

Breaking fast among the clouds: sky-high Iftar experiences

For those who like to dine with a bird's eye view, sky-high restaurants and special aerial experiences provide an Iftar experience unlike any other. These restaurants offer breathtaking views of cityscapes, expansive landscapes, and starry lights, creating a truly breathtaking atmosphere to break the fast.

At.mosphere - Burj Khalifa, Dubai

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGfpulNpf2E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Located on the 122nd floor of the iconic Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere is the world's highest restaurant, offering a sophisticated Iftar experience with an unbeatable view of Dubai's skyline.

Guests are treated to a sumptuous array of contemporary French delicacies while they sit and observe the city lights twinkle below. The restaurant also has vegetarian and vegan dishes. The high-altitude location itself offers a peaceful and near-surreal atmosphere, making it an outstanding venue for a beautiful and breathtaking Iftar.

The Shard - London, UK

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGVZvXuO8F_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A known landmark, The Shard, contains several fine-dining restaurants that serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine.

Restaurants such as Ting and Hutong provide breathtaking views of London's skyline, in addition to delectable dishes, making it an ideal location to break the fast while having an unparalleled view.

Le Royal Meridien - Abu Dhabi

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGifMo7snQM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Situated on the 26th Floor of Le Royal Meridien, Stratos Revolving Lounge Bar & Grill is the only revolving steakhouse in Abu Dhabi. During Ramadan, the restaurant turns into an enticing hotspot where people indulge in special Iftar dishes to break their fast.

Open from sunset till 10.30, this restaurant offers a 3-course set menu along with unlimited soft drinks. Priced at AED 280 per person, partaking in an Iftar feast surrounded by a 360-degree view of the panoramic Abu Dhabi city is an experience that must not be missed.

Tropicana 360 - Doha

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGiZLr_sqZF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Set high on the 48th floor with a sweeping 360-degree view of the city of Doha is the Tropicana 360. Warm indoor seating aside, the primary attraction of the restaurant is its expansive outdoor seating.

It becomes even more inviting during Ramadan when an exclusive Iftar menu is crafted for people to savour. Named "Ramadan in the Sky," the menu is priced at QAR 325 per person.

A variety of food options, including salads, soups, tacos, and other live stations, are available. Be sure not to miss this Ramadan from the highest rooftop in Doha.

The Globe - Riyadh

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CH6PvdmB8Pp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Situated at the top of Al Faisaliah Tower, The Globe is one of Riyadh's most sought-after dining destinations, offering a breathtaking panoramic view of the city skyline. During Ramadan, The Globe provides a truly sky-high Iftar, allowing guests to break their fast while taking in stunning aerial views of the Kingdom's capital.

The on-the-table service is priced at SAR 620 per person, with dining available from 5 to 9pm, welcoming guests aged 12 and above. Whether indulging in the Iftar menu or simply savouring a luxurious meal, this iconic venue offers a Ramadan experience like no other.

Although the spirit of Ramadan is still grounded in humility, gratitude, and community, these special Iftar experiences provide an opportunity to celebrate the holy month in a truly spectacular manner.

They provide an opportunity to marvel at the wonders of nature and the triumphs of human ingenuity, all while deeply connecting with the spiritual essence of the present moment.

Whether it's the tranquillity of an underwater site or the drama of a sky-high restaurant setting, these offbeat locations offer a reminder of the beauty of creation and grace of shared times during Ramadan.

This article was first published in Wego.