Ikan bilis for baby: What you must know

Anchovies are a nutritious ingredient commonly added to Baby's porridge or cereal.

It is a good source of protein and calcium if the bones are not removed, according to senior dietitian Lauren Ho, who is also the assistant director at The Nutrition Place, which runs courses on health and wellness.

Because it is naturally high in salt, you should soak the ikan bilis in water and rinse it a few times before dry frying (that is, without oil in a wok), grinding and sieving it.

Then, store the fine powder in an airtight container.

Ikan bilis that has been soaked and cleaned can also be used to prepare a fish stock for your baby's porridge.

But if you have a family history of allergies, you may want to introduce fish slowly and only after his first birthday.

This article was first published in Young Parents

