Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection

What's a fashion designer's take on furniture?
You'll have a glimpse of it with the Ikea Markerad collection, which is dropping in Ikea stores from 31 October.
Virgil Abloh, the founder of popular streetwear label Off-White, collaborates with Ikea on this collection, where he turns everyday furniture into statement-making design icons you'll want to have in your home.
Here's what you'll find:
1) MAKERAD CARRIER BAGS IN MEDIUM AND LARGE SIZE, $14.90 AND $19.90 RESPECTIVELY
Virgil's design inspiration of these bags stem from his want to challenge the understanding of art, and how a bag could serve as a piece of art too.
2) MAKERAD 17-PIECE TOOL SET, $14.90
A useful and functional set of tools, housed in a unique box with Virgil's iconic use of quotation marks in his design.
3) MAKERAD MIRROR, $245
Despite its flat, uniform surface, this mirror is made unconventional with an intentional crack incorporated into the top left corner to create a visual distortion of the subject standing in front of it.
4) MAKERAD RUG, LOW PILE, $139
I'm sure almost everyone's gotten an Ikea receipt before, but how about a functional rug designed to look like an Ikea receipt?
5) MAKERAD WALL CLOCK, $39.90
The design of this clock was inspired by a 3D-printed prototype for one of Ikea's future collections.
6) MAKERAD CHAIR, $185
The top half of this chair doesn't seem unusual, but look down at one of its legs and you'll notice an unexpected "doorstop".
7) MAKERAD GLASS-DOOR CABINET, $300
Curate and display your favourite objects in this minimalist cabinet that has an eye-catching red handle.
Check out the entire range of products retailing in Ikea stores in limited quantities from 31 October.
Each customer is strictly limited to a purchase of two Markerad products and four Markerad dining chairs, on a first-come-first served basis and while stocks last.