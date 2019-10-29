Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection

What's a fashion designer's take on furniture?

You'll have a glimpse of it with the Ikea Markerad collection, which is dropping in Ikea stores from 31 October.

Virgil Abloh, the founder of popular streetwear label Off-White, collaborates with Ikea on this collection, where he turns everyday furniture into statement-making design icons you'll want to have in your home.

Here's what you'll find:

1) MAKERAD CARRIER BAGS IN MEDIUM AND LARGE SIZE, $14.90 AND $19.90 RESPECTIVELY

Virgil's design inspiration of these bags stem from his want to challenge the understanding of art, and how a bag could serve as a piece of art too.

2) MAKERAD 17-PIECE TOOL SET, $14.90

A useful and functional set of tools, housed in a unique box with Virgil's iconic use of quotation marks in his design.

3) MAKERAD MIRROR, $245

Despite its flat, uniform surface, this mirror is made unconventional with an intentional crack incorporated into the top left corner to create a visual distortion of the subject standing in front of it.

4) MAKERAD RUG, LOW PILE, $139

I'm sure almost everyone's gotten an Ikea receipt before, but how about a functional rug designed to look like an Ikea receipt?

5) MAKERAD WALL CLOCK, $39.90

The design of this clock was inspired by a 3D-printed prototype for one of Ikea's future collections.

6) MAKERAD CHAIR, $185

The top half of this chair doesn't seem unusual, but look down at one of its legs and you'll notice an unexpected "doorstop".

7) MAKERAD GLASS-DOOR CABINET, $300

Curate and display your favourite objects in this minimalist cabinet that has an eye-catching red handle.

Check out the entire range of products retailing in Ikea stores in limited quantities from 31 October.

Each customer is strictly limited to a purchase of two Markerad products and four Markerad dining chairs, on a first-come-first served basis and while stocks last.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.