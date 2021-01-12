Ikea has CNY decorations from $1.90 & new mala dishes

While you’re putting the Christmas decorations back in the storeroom, it’s time to start thinking about Chinese New Year decor. And there’s one place you can check out for modern accessories and decorative ornaments to usher in the new year in a fresh way: Ikea .

The Swedish retailer is back with its yearly Solglimtar or “glimpses of the sun” collection, which sees an array of homeware and decorative items, from serveware to paper lanterns, laser-cut auspicious wall decor, cushions, and placemats.

“We wanted to match this classic Chinese celebration with Ikea’s home furnishing knowledge”, says Christos Stefanoudakis, Ikea’s creative lead, who developed a large part of the Solglimtar collection together with his colleague Miranda Zhang. “A collaboration where East meets West, and that makes it possible to celebrate the Spring Festival with an Ikea twist”, says Miranda.

Accompanying the Solglimtar line-up is a festive menu for the lunar new year. Not only will Ikea be retailing the bak kwa that was sold in previous years, but you can also get pastries, as well as CNY dishes with tasty mala options (available at the Ikea restaurant).

The Osynlig collection.

To add to the warm and welcoming vibe of your space, also check out the Osynlig collection, a tie-up between Ikea and Ben Gorham, founder of luxury perfume house Byredo.

Consisting of 13 candles from $9.90 (yes, you can now get Byredo fragrances from just $9.90), the series features blends of floral and woody scents that are crafted to evoke feelings of happiness, safety, warmth, comfort, and love. The collection will be available online and in stores from Jan 21, 2020.

1. Window decoration, 25 cm, $1.90

2. Door decoration, set of 3 in gold and red, $2.90

3. 12-piece service set, $39.90

4. Lantern decorations, 26cm, $2.90 each

5. Apron, $9.90

6. Printed cushion, 50x50 cm, $9.90

7. Door mat, 40x70 cm, $6.90

8. Red packets, $1.90 for four

9. Mala chicken leg with spaghetti, $9

Available at the Ikea restaurant.

10. Mala chicken wings (6 pcs), $9.50

Available at the Ikea restaurant.

11. Bak kwa (500g), $22.80

Available from Jan 14, 2021.

12. Pineapple roll, Kuih Bangkit, Sugee Cashew, Vegetarian Almond, and Nutty salted caramel cookies, $6.80 to $7.80

Available from Jan 14, 2021.

13. Mandarin orange (box of 24), $11.80

Available from Jan 14, 2021

