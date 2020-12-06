Ikea has opened its first convenience store in Tokyo

Michelle Lee
Home & Decor
PHOTO: Ikea Japan

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has opened the doors to its new Tokyo outlet, a double-storey complex with its very own konbini or convenience store.

If you haven't gotten acquainted with Japan's konbini, they are pretty much 24-hour convenience stores that sell everything from hot meals to groceries and even clothing items.

Officially opened on June 8, it is strategically positioned in Harajuku, and is the first city store in the country. It was originally slated to open on April 25, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Occupying just 2,500 sq m, it follows the 'small-scale' concepts of Ikea's stores in Paris and Manhattan.

It also has a smaller range of reportedly 9,500 items on offer, which are categorised into four: Sleep, Organise, Relax, and Cook & Eat.

View this post on Instagram

IKEA原宿、本日オープン！ 日本で初の都心型店舗、IKEA原宿がオープンしました。 都心型の暮らしに特化したソリューションや、サステナブルな商品を手ごろな価格 でお届けします！ 便利なロケーションでお気軽にお買い物をお楽しみください。 オープンにあたり、IKEA原宿は新型コロナウイルスの感染予防・拡大防止策として、当面の間混雑緩和のため、店頭のチケットシステムにて入場整理券の発行、店内の状況によって、入場制限を行うなど、様々な取り組みを実施します。 また、お客さまにもマスク着用の上ご来店いただく、開店前に店頭に並ぶことは控えていただくなど、ご協力をお願いいたします。 #IKEA #ikeajapan #IKEA原宿 #IKEAHarajuku #イケア #インテリア #原宿

A post shared by IKEA JAPAN (@ikeajapan) on

On the first level is the convenience store, or what is dubbed the Swedish konbini. Here, customers can zip in and purchase snacks and beverages, plant-based cup ramen and ice cream, organic drinks, and even take away pastries, cinnamon rolls and coffee.

There's also the Swedish Cafe, where you won't find the chain's famous Swedish meatballs but a flatbread (or tunnbröd) menu that is exclusive to the Harajuku outlet.

On the upper levels, customers can shop the retailer's furniture and design solutions. Unlike the rest of Japan's outlets, Ikea Harajuku offers smaller, more compact designs that target Tokyo's urban apartment-dwelling crowd as well as sustainable living.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

#Ikea #Japan #store