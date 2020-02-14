IKEA to host in-store sleepovers in New York and Los Angeles

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Forty guests will have the opportunity to spend a night in IKEA's Brooklyn and Costa Mesa stores on March 13.

The Swedish furniture giant will celebrate World Sleep Day with exclusive in-store sleepovers in its Brooklyn and Costa Mesa locations.

The event, dubbed IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover, will offer IKEA Family members the opportunity to spend the night with the guest of their choice in showrooms of the Swedish furniture-maker.

This giant sleepover will take place on Friday, March 13, with IKEA teasing unique games and sleep-themed activities throughout the entire night.

While studies report that one in four Americans develop insomnia each year, IKEA also announced an Insomniac Lounge with ASMR experiences, a Silent Disco as well as sleep workshops for its night guests.

In addition to the IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover, US customers will be able to participate on February 22 in various sleep-themed workshops and activities as part of IKEA After Dark Sleep Festival.

The raffle for IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover will run from Feb 11 to 23, with the 40 lucky winners announced on Feb. 24 (20 for each of the Brooklyn and Costa Mesa stores).

This initiative is launched less than four years after the Swedish giant saw a recrudescence in illegal sleepovers in its stores, with ten incidents reported in the United States, Canada, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Australia and Poland.

The trend started after two teenagers posted a video of their night in an IKEA store in Belgium on YouTube, garnering nearly 3 million views hours since its release in August 2016.

More about
Ikea Sleep Lifestyle United States

TRENDING

Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES