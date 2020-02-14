IKEA to host in-store sleepovers in New York and Los Angeles

Forty guests will have the opportunity to spend a night in IKEA's Brooklyn and Costa Mesa stores on March 13.

The Swedish furniture giant will celebrate World Sleep Day with exclusive in-store sleepovers in its Brooklyn and Costa Mesa locations.

The event, dubbed IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover, will offer IKEA Family members the opportunity to spend the night with the guest of their choice in showrooms of the Swedish furniture-maker.

This giant sleepover will take place on Friday, March 13, with IKEA teasing unique games and sleep-themed activities throughout the entire night.

While studies report that one in four Americans develop insomnia each year, IKEA also announced an Insomniac Lounge with ASMR experiences, a Silent Disco as well as sleep workshops for its night guests.

In addition to the IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover, US customers will be able to participate on February 22 in various sleep-themed workshops and activities as part of IKEA After Dark Sleep Festival.

The raffle for IKEA Swede Dreams Sleepover will run from Feb 11 to 23, with the 40 lucky winners announced on Feb. 24 (20 for each of the Brooklyn and Costa Mesa stores).

This initiative is launched less than four years after the Swedish giant saw a recrudescence in illegal sleepovers in its stores, with ten incidents reported in the United States, Canada, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Australia and Poland.

The trend started after two teenagers posted a video of their night in an IKEA store in Belgium on YouTube, garnering nearly 3 million views hours since its release in August 2016.