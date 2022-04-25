Ikea Jurong has special offers for its 1st birthday, including free tote bags and 1-for-1 meatballs

In celebration of its Jurong outlet's first birthday, Ikea will have a slew of exciting deals.

The promotion will run from April 29 to May 3 and will be available both in-store and online.

A birthday celebration isn't complete without cake, so, Ikea will be giving out free cupcakes to the first 100 customers daily. This is limited to one cupcake per customer, while stocks last.

This isn't just available at the Jurong outlet either — you can redeem the cupcakes at Ikea's Alexandra and Tampines outlets as well.

The Ikea cupcake. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Another freebie to look out for is the limited edition tote bag.

Once again, it will be available at all Ikea outlets and you can redeem the bag with any purchase and no minimum spend. This will be limited to the first 500 customers daily.

Free tote bags. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Additionally, three lucky winners will be picked daily to shop for free at Ikea Jurong.

Winners will be selected at random at the Ikea Jurong checkout counters, where they will get their purchases fully paid for. The amount will be capped at $1,000.

On top of that, shoppers can look forward to a plethora of promotions for furniture and other homeware.

Good deals must share. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Feeling peckish? Ikea Family members can enjoy one-for-one meatballs and plant balls at all Ikea stores. This will be available till April 29.

One-for-one meatballs and plant balls. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Not an Ikea member? Fret not as there will also be promotions specific to the Ikea Jurong outlet such as $1 chicken wings and one-for-one pasta with meatballs.

$1 chicken wings. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

One-for-one offers. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

For more details, head over to Ikea's website.

Deal ends: May 3

