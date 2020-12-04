Ikea releases official apparel & accessory line in Singapore

More than just offering a smorgasbord of stylish Scandi furniture at affordable price tags and Swedish meatballs, furniture retailer Ikea’s logo has become a statement on its own.

In fact, so much so that it has made its first foray into apparel and accessories with the new EFTERTRÄDA capsule collection.

According to a press release by Ikea Japan, where it first launched, the collection is “both inspired by and made for” the people of Tokyo, and is finally making its way to our shores.



The line-up sees hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags, umbrellas and bottles with Ikea’s logo splashed across, and bottles as well as bath towels in the retailer’s iconic yellow colour. A barcode print also makes its presence felt, a nod to the brand’s best-selling Billy bookcase.

The EFTERTRÄDA Collection

Ikea Japan also released a statement on its website, noting, “High-end fashion brands have paid homage and brought Ikea’s design to the catwalk, whilst fake logo t-shirts are commonly seen in the streets of Tokyo. Now it’s time for the real thing with the launch of the ‘EFTERTRÄDA Collection’.

It’s slated to drop in stores on Dec 10, 2020, and will be available online on Dec 17, 2020. Prices will start from $3.90, with the full price list to be revealed soon. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect.

Hoodie with barcode print

PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Hoodie with Ikea logo print

PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Water bottle with barcode print

PHOTO: Ikea Japan

Cotton T-shirt with barcode print

PHOTO: Ikea Japan

Tote bag with Ikea logo print

PHOTO: Ikea Japan

Cotton bath towel with logo and barcode print

PHOTO: Ikea Japan

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.