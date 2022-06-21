Ikhsan Fandi on meeting David Beckham and getting 'valuable advice' from the football legend

Most of us probably idolised celebrities growing up, but rarely do we get the chance to meet them in person.

So it's no surprise that Ikhsan Fandi was more than excited to share the same stage as his childhood hero David Beckham when the 47-year-old made an appearance at an Adidas event at Brand Centre Orchard on Friday (June 17).

"Oh, it was an honour! I bought a pair of David Beckham Adidas football boots — the predator pulse dragon — when I was a kid," the 23-year-old professional footballer tells AsiaOne.

But meeting his idol in the flesh wasn't the only highlight that Ikhsan had while sharing the stage with David on a panel on motivation and mental health.

"I could also relate to him as a footballer. While we did not share the same journey, he shared valuable advice that I will take with me into my games," says Ikhsan.

At the event, David candidly spoke about his challenges and revealed that he was once considered "too small" to be a national player.

"But I always believed in myself. I was confident when I was on the pitch, but off the pitch, I was totally different. So I think ambitions are about believing in yourselves."

While many may assume that Ikhsan himself has had a pretty smooth-sailing life — especially since his father is the legendary footballer Fandi Ahmad — he has also had his own struggles. He's under more pressure than it seems, which in turn has affected his mental health, he confesses.

Ikhsan and his father. PHOTO: Instagram/ikhsanfandi

"Carrying the Fandi name comes with a set of expectations and from a young age, I have always understood the gravity of it," he shares. "It would hinder my performance, but with time I have learned to just be myself and block out the negative noise."

His father isn't the only successful one in the family either — his brother Irfan, 24, is a professional footballer as well. And on top of that, his mother, Wendy Jacobs, 48, was a model, while his sister, Iman, 22, is a model and singer.

Having to live up to such high expectations isn't the only thing he has to worry about. Ikhsan shares how as a footballer, injuries not only affect him physically, but also mentally.

"My confidence was wiped away when I got injured right before the season started. As such, I missed training for a few months and struggled to get back in shape and be selected for the first 11," he cited as an example.

However, despite the stressors, the young football player has found coping mechanisms to help keep his mental health in check.

On a day-to-day basis, he often listens to music to "reboot and recharge", as well as to get him into a focused state for training and games.

He also emphasised the importance of communication ones with loved ones and said that he always confides in his closest family and friends when he is faced with challenges.

"It helps to know that there are people who will guide and support you through the tough times and always have someone to lean on. They will also be able to offer different perspectives and solutions that you may not think of."

Additionally, he has a mantra that he sums up with a handy acronym, 3DS — determination, dedication, discipline and sacrifice.

"This philosophy means that if I take care of myself physically and mentally, I will feel confident and in turn perform to the best of my ability," he explains, adding that this was something his father has been advocating since young.

And if you're a football enthusiast looking for some pro tips, Ikhsan shares that a positive mentality is the right way to go.

Ikhsan tearing it up on the field. Instagram/ikhsanfandi

"I motivate myself by focusing on winning and scoring! I start with a good mindset for training. That way, it will give me the best chance to score and achieve the goal I set for myself during competitions or games," he adds.

"I also draw strength from the energy of the crowd — especially if they are Singapore fans! The cheers and applause of fans always play a big role in encouraging players on the field."

ALSO READ: David Beckham helped staff move furniture after event: Jade Rasif

melissateo@asiaone.com