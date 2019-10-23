Money diaries: I'm a 24-year-old creative who saves $1,000 a month

Read also

I only really make a purchase every three or four months when my sister is generous enough to get me something on my wishlist or if I schedule a free day for me to really ransack the sales rack in a physical store.

For online stores, I shop predominantly on ASOS and Pomelo.

For physical stores, I tend to only spend at thrift shops now upon learning the ramifications of my previous shopping habits, which is buying things that I don't really want (or need, to be frank) at fast fashion stores because they are 'on sale and relatively cheap'."

ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY:

"I think my relationship with money is terrible. Not because I spend recklessly, but because I constantly feel like I don't have enough even though I know I save at least one-third of my salary (about $800 to $1,000). A lot of it has got to do with the financial trauma that my parents (namely my mother) put me through when I was younger.