I'm a 33-year-old millennial, but I'm not on TikTok and probably never will be

I'm a 33 year-old millennial and I'm not on TikTok. I don't post videos and I don't scroll endlessly at 2am while lying in bed, gaslighting myself that "I'll sleep in five minutes".

I don't have anything against TikTok, but I've made a conscious decision to opt out of the app. I'm honestly okay with missing out on the latest dance trend, Zhen Zhen's newest rant, or not knowing that "nani ga suki" earworm (which I only discovered recently thanks to my husband).

It's not you, TikTok. It's me (and my attention span)

When the app first exploded, I was curious. Friends would send me links to funny videos, and I'd laugh along.

But over time, I realised something weird was happening to me. I'd open a video and suddenly, *poof* I would have wasted an hour practically doing nothing but just watching multiple bite-sized videos. I felt unproductive, fatigued and uninspired.

Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer being curled up on my favourite chair at home, reading an entire novel in one sitting. Or wrapped up in a blanket, binge watching the latest season of Black Mirror (that last episode with the USS Callister was close to two hours long!).

In a world where instant gratification is getting increasingly common, I'd like to preserve whatever attention span I have left before it completely disintegrates.

I don't like having my worldview curated by an algorithm

One of the biggest reasons I stay off TikTok is the algorithm. It's very good at figuring out what you want to see. But that's exactly the problem.

When everything you consume is tailored to your preferences, you end up living in a bubble. You only see the opinions you agree with, the jokes you find funny, the trends you already like. It's comforting, yes. But it also narrows your perspective and you'd get tunnel vision. And I genuinely believe we need more diversity of thought, not less.

I prefer a mix of voices, formats, viewpoints, even aesthetics. I get that from books, podcasts, long articles, Reddit threads, group chats, and real-life convos with friends who don't always think like me.

Sometimes, I tune into CNA Insider's videos just so I can hear from people across the divide. Living in my own bubble is the last thing I want to do.

Doom-scrolling is real, and it's exhausting

Then, there's the negative side to the algorithm: doom-scrolling. It's that compulsive urge to keep consuming content even if it's stressful, upsetting, or anxiety-inducing. TikTok can sometimes feed you with unpredictable content to try and find out what you like.

It's human nature to stay informed and be fascinated by negative news. But continuous doom-scrolling can leave us feeling overwhelmed and powerless. It's not great for our mental health.

I already have a full-time job, bills to pay, and a boss I need to manage. I don't need an app that adds more chaos to the mix. And speaking of my job…

I'm already overstimulated

When your work is a constant firefighting exercise, your brain is on fight or flight mode by default. It's a full-on assault on my senses — from back-to-back meetings to endless emails to having to return 20 calls a day and juggling unrealistic deadlines at the same time.

For someone who already gets mentally overstimulated by too much input (aka me), TikTok feels like a sensory overload I'm just not built for. I prefer the calming pace of a book. Or just having a light comedy in the background while folding laundry.

There are exceptions…

Okay, I'm not a cavewoman. There are two scenarios where I will login and use TikTok.

First: travel planning. It's actually one of the best places to find super specific recommendations — like the best AirBnBs near this scenic mountain or cafes in New Zealand with the best views. The visuals are immediate, and you get a quick sense of what a place feels like.

Second: book reviews. TikTok (or BookTok, more specifically) has genuinely great recommendations. I've discovered some brilliant reads that I'd never have found otherwise — like two of my favourite reads right now: Piranesi by Susanna Clark and Bat Eater by Kylie Lee Baker. BookTok is a lifesaver so that I have an endless list of curated reads to unwind from my busy schedule.

That being said, I don't linger in TikTok once I've gotten the info I need. Because that would defeat the entire purpose of not being active on TikTok.

TikTok's just not for me. And that's okay

I'm not here to shame anyone who's on TikTok. Honestly, I don't mind hearing friends talk about their favourite videos or when they send me hilarious clips (especially "fail videos" — I can't stop laughing).

At 33, I'm finally getting comfortable with not chasing every trend, not signing up for every app, and not feeling FOMO every time I opt out. Life is too short to not do what you truly want to.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.