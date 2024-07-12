'I'm calling the police': Foodies react to Singapore restaurant chain's new bubble tea ramen

Hands up if you're a huge fan of ramen and bubble tea.

Chances are that you have enjoyed them together, but have you - quite literally - enjoyed them together?

That's what Taiwanese restaurant 8 Degrees is offering with its latest creation — Bubble Tea Ramen.

You read that right. Sweet, creamy bubble tea mixed into the super popular Japanese noodle dish. What could possibly go wrong?

On June 23, the restaurant took to its socials to entice followers to give their wild concoction a try.

8 Degrees uses a tea-infused pork bone broth for the dish so the flavour profile is more on the savoury side than many would initially expect.

A set of Bubble Tea Ramen costs $10.90 and comes with half a ramen egg and tapioca pearls as well as a side of chicken cutlet. According to 8 Degrees, you'll get a taste sensation "like no other".

So even if the combination isn't to your liking, there's an argument that this is value for money with the relatively large serving size.

Given its quirky nature, it's probably no surprise that the Bubble Tea Ramen has popped up all over social media of late.

In the comments section, netizens were perplexed at the thought of slurping a bowl of ramen infused with bubble tea.

One Instagram user wasn't a fan but tried to find the logic in combining the two main ingredients, claiming that a sweet-savoury combo isn't all that unheard of.

They said: "I mean, people eat vanilla ice cream with French fries, so this is pretty similar but way more ick."

Others simply did not approve of the dish.

"I'm calling the police," one commented.

Another asked rhetorically: "What if I get diabetes?"

If you're game for a more atypical dining experience, head to any of the three outlets located in Kovan, Jalan Besar and Sembawang.

