IM Motors IM6 Performance review: Gizmos and gadgets galore

The IM Motors IM6 is one of the most tech-filled cars on the market today and makes a great first impression for the brand in Singapore.

IM Motors is the latest brand to be introduced to the Singapore car industry, with the marque being sold alongside fellow Chinese carmaker and SAIC stablemate, MG. IM stands for Intelligence in Motion, and as will become apparent as you read on, that is no exaggeration at all.

IM have entered the Singapore market with two models, the IM5 sedan, and the IM6 SUV. Both models are available in three trims, a Cat A COE-friendly single-motor variant dubbed the "Luxury", a mid-range rear-wheel-drive variant called the "Sport", and the top-spec "Performance" variant like our test car.

There's over a $100,000 difference between the Luxury and Performance trims so what do you get for all that extra dough? For starters, you get an additional motor on the front axle for a combined, and frankly ludicrous, 572kW (767hp) and 802Nm of torque sent to all four wheels. 0-100km/h is dispensed with in just 3.48-seconds and flat out it'll do 239km/h.

The Performance is also the only variant to come with air suspension with continuous damping control which makes the IM6 handle remarkably well for a vehicle of its size and weight, and a welcome addition when you have nigh on 800hp beneath your right foot.

Thankfully, IM have fitted the Sport and Performance trims of the IM6 (and IM5) with a larger 100kWh battery, compared to the 75kWh unit in the Luxury variant.

On the dual-motor Performance variant, 100kWh equates to up to 642km of range on a full charge (725km for the Sport), with its 800V platform allowing for up to a very zippy 396kW of fast-charging capability.

But apart from the extra power, air suspension, and slightly larger rims, everything else on the IM6 (and IM5) comes standard on ALL trim levels. This even includes the four-wheel steering which is a brilliant feature to have included.

The turning circle thanks to the rear-wheel steering assistance is greatly reduced and combined with the standard 360° camera, parking and manoeuvring the IM6 is an absolute non-issue.

You can also use the four-wheel steering system to crabwalk, which may not be super useful in daily life but is undoubtedly a great party trick to show to your friends.

The interior is equally chock full of tech, such as the 20 speaker sound system which is hands-down one of the best sounding stereos in any car on sale and included as standard as well. The seats are vegan leather and feature electrical adjustment, ventilation, and heating in the front, and adjustable backrests and heating in the rear.

The dashboard is clean and simple, save for the massive 26.3-inch touchscreen display up top and the additional 10.5-inch touchscreen in the centre console.

Both systems work in harmony to access all the car's functions, settings, and controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard and there's actually a native TikTok app in the infotainment system so you can doomscroll from the comfort of your IM6.

Personally, as addictive as the power is, the Performance trim is a little too much for my taste, 767hp is great when you're driving a low-slung sports car but perhaps rather excessive in a family SUV, not to mention the $8,434 annual road tax.

But since IM have graciously decided to include all of its marvelous features across its entire model range, I don't lose out on much at all by springing for one of the more palatable options (not that this writer could afford any of the others anyway) like the Sport which still has the bigger battery and extended range.

Keep an eye out on IM folks, because if this is their opening act, I can't wait to see what else they have lined up next.

IM Motors IM6 Performance 100kWh Price (at time of publishing): $337,888 including COE VES Band: A2 Motor:

Dual electric motors Charging Rate:

396 kW DC, 11 kW AC Power & Torque:

572 kW (767 hp)

& 802 Nm Transmission:

Single-speed Driven Wheels:

All Consumption & Range:

23.4 kWh/100km

& 505 km (WLTP combined cycle) 0-100 km/h:

3.48 seconds Top Speed:

239 km/h Battery Capacity:

100 kWh Dimensions (L x W x H): 4,904 mm x 1,988 mm

x 1,669 mm Wheelbase: 2,950 mm Cargo Capacity:

646 litres

This article was first published in Motorist.