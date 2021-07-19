I'm not lovin' it: Some eateries sticking to 2-pax dine-in limit, including McDonald's and Coffee Bean

After enjoying dining in groups of five for a week, we're back to a two-pax dine-in limit with the newly implemented dine-in measures that were announced last Friday (July 16).

In a nutshell, starting from today (July 19) till Aug 8, dining in is limited to groups of two. However, those who are fully-vaccinated, have a valid negative Covid-19 test result or have recovered from Covid-19 are still allowed to dine in groups of five.

Despite this, some eateries have decided to play it safe and stick to a two-pax dine-in limit. Here is a list of some of these places so you and friends can avoid potential disappointment.

McDonald's

Its mascot may be a clown, but McDonald's Singapore doesn't plan on clowning around and risking the lives of its employees and customers during this period.

The fast food giant has announced that it will be going back to the two-pax dine-in arrangement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

This will be implemented from today till Aug 8.

"As a brand that serves thousands of people of varying age groups every day, keeping our employees and customers safe remains our top priority.

"We appreciate the choice given to F&B establishments to decide which protocols work best for them, and we've decided on two-pax dine-in as the safest option for our customers and employees," Benjamin Boh, the general manager of McDonald's Singapore said in a statement on Sunday (July 18).

KFC

Unfortunately, if you had planned on sharing a bucket of chicken with your friends, you'll have to do so at a later date.

Fried chicken chain KFC will be going back to the two pax dine-in arrangement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, until Aug 8.

KFC explained that it is doing so as their outlets are located in "higher traffic areas".

Long John Silver's

Apart from doling out crisp servings of fish and chips, Long John Silver's also prioritises the health and safety of their staff and customers.

Therefore, they will be pivoting back to the two-pax dine-in arrangement until further notice, regardless of vaccination status.

Subway

While we know some of you prefer to eat fresh at a Subway joint with your friends, you'll have to stick to eating in pairs for now.

From July 19 to Aug 8, Subway will be limiting dine-in to two pax per table.

Burger King

Burger King is another fast food joint that will be implementing a two-pax dine-in rule for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The limit will kick today and remain in effect until Aug 8.

Coffee Bean

If you were planning a group study date at Coffee Bean, that will have to wait.

The coffee shop will be implementing a two-pax dine-in limit until further notice, regardless of your vaccination status.

Carl's Junior

Carl's Junior has also announced that they will be limiting dine-in to two pax per table regardless of vaccination status until Aug 8.

Its top priority during these uncertain times is to keep its customers and employees safe, it explained in a Facebook post today.

Toast Box

Grabbing some coffee and toast with your entire family may not be a good idea now as Toast Box wants to minimise the risk of potential Covid-19 transmissions in the community.

Their two-pax dine-in limit is in effect until Aug 8.

