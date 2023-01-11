'I'm the wingman of all men in Singapore': Male florist shares his ups and downs after 8 years in industry

She can, He can is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase Singaporean men who are working in female-dominated jobs and their empowering personal journey in overcoming stereotypes.

It's already a struggle being an artist and a business owner, but the second-generation owner of Windflower Florist is adding another title to his name — wingman.

"I would like to think of myself as the wingman of all men in Singapore," exclaims 30-year-old Stanley Tan.

"Just think about it. If you want to give your girl flowers, I'm here to make sure that your bouquets are fresh and deliver exactly what you want," he tells AsiaOne.

His most memorable wingman experience? A four-hour bouquet delivery that he undertook personally after his parents handed over the reins to him in 2014.

"There was one particular customer who wanted McDonald's breakfast along with the bouquet arrangement, but I didn't have my (driving) licence back then.

"I had to wake up at 6am, buy McDonald's breakfast, take the bouquet, then travel from Pasir Ris all the way to Sembawang to make the delivery, and then back (to the shop)," Stanley recounts with a smile on his face.

First a florist, then a businessman?

Stanley putting together an arrangement. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Throughout these years of running Windflower, Stanley's 'most major challenge' is figuring out his identity.

"I cannot divorce myself from the flower arrangements and that kind of stops me from seeing the business as it is," he shares.

But he has finally sorted this out — after eight years in the industry. "I love flowers before I love the numbers — I'm a florist!"

"As florists, what we do comes from the heart, and whether people like you or not, that's their business.

"I want to do what I want to do, and if they like it, they buy it," he explains.

Stanley reveals that he once thought other florists were using "chicken rice paper" to wrap their bouquets. He later found out it's not - it's craft paper. PHOTO: AsiaOne, Instagram/windflowerflorist

And that was exactly what he did one day when he was "feeling down and out".

Stanley took whatever materials he could get his hands on — in this case, withering flowers and a pot — and created a floral 'arrangement'.

He went a step further and listed it for sale on Windflower Florist's website.

The description wrote: "If you resonate with this piece, just know that the flowers are withering, but if you want it, you can buy for $10."

"Someone actually bought it. I'm glad the person appreciates it," Stanley chimes.

The thorn among the roses

As the thorn among the roses — he's the only male florist at Windflower — Stanley says he fits into the stereotypical 'angry florist'.

"I think I'm a very angry man. That's one of the reasons why I came to an industrial area to do my flowers," shares Stanley who took over his parent's Pasir Ris retail store right after national service and moved to it to the Bartley industrial area in 2017.

"I just like to deal with my flowers; I don't want to deal with people," he adds.

Dealing with flowers day in and out is his passion even after eight years of foliage staining his hands.

Stanley showing us his foliage-stained hands. PHOTO: AsiaOne

"It's a great conversation starter whenever I meet new people!" Stanley exclaims, showing us his foliage-stained hands with calluses from years of trimming stems and such.

"When I introduce myself as a florist, sometimes they would think that, 'can this guy can really do flowers?' because I'm quite a big guy dealing with such dainty things. They might have the impression that I cannot deal with it," he quips.

To that, Stanley has just one thing to say: "I'm damn good."

"I think everyone, especially men can be capable of doing jobs that are feminine.

"When it comes to flowers, it's not just about airy-fairy, sweet and dainty bouquets, it's also about having the physicality to move stuff like (floral) arches, and heavy (flower) pots during wedding setups," he explains.

The rare male florist adds: "I need a lot of male florists, but because of these stereotypes, I'm missing out on a lot (of them)!"

