IMBA Theatre opens at Gardens by the Bay, offering immersive arts experience

Those who enjoy the arts and culture now have a new space to visit with the official opening of IMBA Theatre at Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday (April 21).

IMBA Theatre (which stands for "Immersive Media-Based Arts") — Singapore's first venue dedicated to large-scale immersive storytelling and gallery exhibitions — was unveiled by David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Spanning more than 80,000 square feet, IMBA Theatre features a major gallery, two purpose-built black box theatres with state-of-the-art projection and sound technology, among others.

The institution's opening kicked off with two major presentations: Botero in Singapore and David Hockney: Bigger and Closer (not Smaller and Further Away).

Botero in Singapore is the world's first and largest tri-format presentation exploring the life and career of late Colombian artist Fernando Botero, featuring 130 original works including sculptures, paintings, drawings and activities across IMBA Theatre and Gardens by the Bay.

David Hockney: Bigger and Closer (not Smaller and Further Away) is an immersive audiovisual presentation created by Lightroom UK, in collaboration with British artist David Hockney.

The show spans six decades of the artist's career, bringing together iconic works, lesser-seen pieces and new art created especially for the immersive format. Its launch in Singapore marks its debut in Southeast Asia. IMBA Theatre is the only venue authorised to present Lightroom's digital productions in the region.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUXnvw0jA3C/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

"In the incredible setting of Gardens by the Bay, you can discover David Hockney and literally stand inside the artwork while he explains it to you, guiding you through his process, his art, and his life," Lightroom CEO Richard Slaney said in a media release on Tuesday.

To show support for the local arts community, IMBA is also presenting the works of contemporary Singaporean artist IC Koh as its first local artist exhibition.

Lifestyle offerings

Besides its immersive exhibitions, IMBA Theatre also houses other lifestyle attractions, including a Prudential Experience Zone, created in partnership with the insurance provider.

Stretching across a 14m digital passage, the zone is designed as a playful and reflective passage that encourages exploration and curiosity.

Here, visitors can customise their own avatars, which are then transported by a virtual koel bird into a vibrant digital landscape inspired by Singapore culture called "Lah Lah Land" — where they'll find renowned local landmarks and delicacies such as a chilli crab castle, as well as shophouses made of Nyonya kueh.

The experience is complemented by a Botero-inspired photobooth.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DW8bcBmElAk/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

For those who enjoy shopping, there's also the IMBA Stacked Store, where visitors can find the venue's official merchandise, including homeware items and IMBA-exclusive goodies.

Some examples include a specially created collection of Botero-themed art prints, rugs, mugs and umbrellas — which are exclusive to the venue and designed in collaboration with IMBA.

Foodies can look forward to Realm Cafe — a wellness concept designed to nourish both the mind and body — which opens in June. Beyond dining, it will also serve as a space to host community and well-being programmes.

"Bringing together art, culture and lifestyle, we offer new ways for audiences to see, experience and connect with the world around them," said Michael Lee, IMBA's CEO.

"We are proud to launch larger-than-life experiences with Lightroom and the Fernando Botero Foundation for our opening, while bringing fresh and creative ways of life through art, design, food and education for people of all ages and interests."

More information will be announced on IMBA's website.

[[nid:730818]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com