My boyfriend tried to convince me to travel to the West for a shopping spree

My boyfriend and I are in what some might consider a long-distance relationship. He lives all the way in the West of Singapore, while I... don't. He's always trying to get me over to his side of the island, but I've resisted so far. The distance just never seemed worth it, there really doesn't seem like much to see or do.

That was until he promised me a shopping spree at West The Sale 2025, happening from Oct 1 to 5 at IMM. With up to 90 per cent off outlet prices and additional shopping rewards, he insisted this was the perfect chance to show me what I'd been missing out on, and who's a girl to say 'no' to getting everything I want on my wish list?

Before heading out, he keyed in the reward code 'SHOPWEST' on the CapitaStar App, unlocking exclusive pre-event eVouchers* from participating brands and setting the tone for the day. I couldn't help but be curious about what awaited us.

1. kate spade new york outlet (#01-109)

I've been telling myself for a while that I should invest in a grown-up bag, something that could take me from the office straight to date nights. At kate spade new york outlet, I finally saw options that fit the bill.

Outlet prices at up to 70 per cent off combined with West The Sale promotions meant handbags and accessories were going for a fraction of what I'd usually expect to pay.

Plus, what stood out was how the deals stacked depending on what shoppers buy:

Storewide 50 per cent off with one item purchased.

Storewide 60 per cent off with one handbag purchase or three items purchased.

70 per cent off for selected ready-to-wear pieces.

I grabbed the classic Pebbled Leather Small Hobo Bag, a timeless staple that fits all my essentials without feeling bulky, making it perfect for after-work errands.

2. Lacoste Outlet (#01-118)

Lacoste pulled us in with its storewide 50 per cent off and tiered bulk savings of 10 per cent off with three items purchased or 20 per cent off with five items purchased.

Known for its preppy yet versatile pieces, the brand brought a little European flair into the mix - perfect for those looking to elevate casual wear without breaking the bank.

In the end, I picked up a few pieces for my boyfriend, insisting the shirts will 'upgrade' his off-duty look. Even he had to admit the savings here were unmatched.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Outlet (#01-102)

Tommy Hilfiger was also a highlight, offering up to 60 per cent off outlet prices and extra bulk savings layered on top. Buying three items unlocked an additional 20 per cent off, while buying five gave an extra 50 per cent off.

With these stackable discounts, we didn't just shop for ourselves. We ended up picking matching polos for the whole family, which turned into a fun, value-packed spree that felt both practical and indulgent.

4. Benjamin Barker Outlet (#01-17 to 19)

The spree wasn't all about me. At Benjamin Barker, I wanted to surprise my boyfriend to new shirts in celebration of his recent promotion at work.

Outlet deals made it easy to choose multiple pieces, and the store even offered an extra 5 per cent off with three or more items purchased.

Seeing how affordable quality workwear could be here reminded me that IMM didn't just cater to one style or need; it had something for everyone.

5. GUESS Outlet (#01-115/116)

You can't go wrong with a good pair of jeans, and that's exactly what I zoned in on at GUESS Outlet. Prices were already attractive, but the extra 10 per cent off with a $200 nett spend or 20 per cent off with $300 made it even better.

I've always believed wardrobe staples like denim are worth splurging on, but here, I didn't have to. My boyfriend joked about how much further his money stretched at IMM compared to my usual haunts, and for once, I couldn't argue with him.

6. Oakley Outlet (#01-15/16)

Our next stop was Oakley, where stylish yet practical eyewear was available at up to 50 per cent off markdowns. An extra 10 per cent off discount applied with a minimum of two items, making it easy to justify the purchase.

It was the perfect finishing touch and by this point, my scepticism about travelling to the West had completely faded.

7. Swarovski Outlet (#01-103)

I'm not ready for marriage, but that doesn't mean I don't like being gifted jewellery. At Swarovski, the sparkle was hard to resist, especially when there are outlet-exclusive promotions like up to 50 per cent off selected styles and tiered savings such as:

Buy two outlet items and get additional 15 per cent off.

Buy three or more outlet items and get additional 20 per cent off.

With pendants, earrings and bracelets glittering across the displays, it wasn't long before I was picking out pieces that looked classic and affordably priced.

I was beginning to realise that IMM offers not just variety, but quality brands at surprising prices.

8. iROO Outlet (#01-112)

iROO was meant to be a quick browse, but the reality of up to 70 per cent off all items storewide changed everything.

Known for its chic, modern designs, the label felt more attainable than ever. It was the kind of pricing that made me wonder why I had resisted the West for so long. Dresses I'd normally consider out of reach were now part of my shopping haul.

Indulge in a shopping spree with exclusive West The Sale promos

The best part of West The Sale wasn't only the in-store bargains, but they also came with very attractive mall promotions. Spending $400 at IMM's outlet stores unlocked a $40 eCapitaVoucher while another $100 earned us an additional $20 eCapitaVoucher, stretching our budget further than expected.

To top it off, we discovered that spending $60 in eCapitaVoucher unlocked an exclusive $10 F&B eVoucher, which covered part of our dinner, right here at IMM. By the end of this trip, I was the one suggesting we should come back next time.

From Oct 1 to 5, West The Sale brings together the best of IMM's outlet offerings with unbeatable discounts and rewarding promos. Whether you're trying to win someone over or simply looking to stretch your budget, this is the event to mark on your calendar. Find out more about West The Sale 2025.

This article is brought to you in partnership with IMM Outlet Mall.

