Best deals, rewards and hidden treasures to uncover at West The Sale

West The Sale returns with exclusive deals up to 90 per cent off, rewards and shopping perks across IMM and Westgate. Lucky for our adventurous duo, they stumbled upon a guide to some of its best treasure finds.

Traversing between two malls, IMM and Westgate, they bring you the best treasure finds from their massive expedition at this year's West The Sale - watch their adventure below!

'Cool' discounts at IMM

The first location brings us to IMM where we hear the rumours of 'cool' discounts.

Not one to brave the cold, our explorers dropped by COLDWEAR Outlet (#02-39) to grab warm coats to start their expedition.

Inadvertently, they unlocked their first discount with up to 70 per cent off on items storewide and every third item at 30 per cent off. To sweeten the deal, they earned an additional $50 eCapitaVoucher after hitting $400, giving them even more reasons to shop and save at IMM.

Feeling inspired to push on, they arrived at Watch Station International and Fossil Outlet (#01-85) - where they were greeted with discounts of up to 65 per cent off on selected products.

Beyond store-specific promotions, the pair also unlocked exclusive brand eVouchers worth over $800 by entering the reward code <WESTSALE> on the CapitaStar app.

Uncharted territory: A Westgate to hot sales

Their search then took them to Westgate in pursuit of even more deals.

Here, residents have been buzzing about West The Sale and the massive promotions and discounts.

Our adventurers scored massive deals at Pianoland (#03-34), where they enjoyed up to 35 per cent off selected Dexibell Piano models.

Alas, the search brought them to their final pitstop at Westgate.

At Calvin Klein (#01-44), our explorers found 20 per cent off any two items, plus a free CK Denim Apron with a minimum spend of $250 nett.

With such a big haul, our explorers scored an additional $30 eCapitaVoucher after spending $250 in Westgate retail stores.

West The Sale: The greater the expedition, the greater the discount

Now, if you want to set out on your own West The Sale adventure here are some important tips from our seasoned expeditioners:

Get a head start by entering reward code <WESTSALE> on CapitaStar app to receive exclusive brand eVouchers worth over $800

Spend $400 at IMM outlet stores for a $50 eCapitaVoucher

Or, top up your spend to $700 for an additional $50 eCapitaVoucher

Spend $250 at Westgate retail stores for a $30 eCapitaVoucher

West The Sale runs from Aug 6 to 10 at IMM and Westgate. With outlet bargains, shopping rewards and exclusive eVouchers up for grabs, now's the time to plan your shopping adventure.

This article is brought to you in partnership with IMM Outlet Mall and Westgate.

kimberly.foo@asiaone.com