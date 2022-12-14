Important things you should know about child body dysmorphic disorder

Body Dysmorphic Disorder, also known as body dysmorphia, knows no gender or age. Anyone may suffer from it. Unfortunately, it is a kind of mental health condition that affects more people nowadays.

People with body dysmorphic disorder see themselves differently compared to a normal person looking at their reflection. People with body dysmorphia cannot see themselves as they are because their mind is clouded with their flaws.

It is common for them to get bothered by their physical imperfections. They tend to spend a lot of time obsessing over their flaws, whether real or backed up by their imagination.

Heartbreakingly, body dysmorphia does not only affect adults, but also children. At a young age, a kid with this mental health condition feels extremely worried about their physical appearance.

It is the reason why parents must be aware of this condition, and learn how they can extend a helping hand to their child who may be suffering from body dysmorphia.

Important things you should know about body dysmorphic disorder

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) or body dysmorphia is a mental health condition. People suffering from BDD tend to spend a lot of time worrying about their flaws or imperfections, especially how they look.

Their flaws might be unnoticeable to other people around them but can really be a big thing to them. It affects how they view themselves, including their self-worth and confidence.

People of different ages might suffer from it, but this is more common among children, teenagers, and young adults.

Signs of body dysmorphic disorder

The signs of symptoms of body dysmorphia vary depending on the person. Here are the most common symptoms that people with body dysmorphic disorder have:

Heavily conscious about their body flaws

People with body dysmorphia are heavily bothered and conscious about their flaws and imperfection. Their minds are full of worries about how they look, especially concerning of their weight, colour, hair, scars, and other parts of their body.

Few noticeable repetitive behaviour

One common sign of BDD is repetitive behaviour. They tend to check themselves in the mirror, pick at their skin, and apply makeup repeatedly.

Obsessions tend to become their reality

People with BDD or body dysmorphia have an obsession with how they see themselves negatively, most especially when it comes to their flaws. Unfortunately, in most cases, their obsession tends to become their reality when they start believing that the flaws are real.

Their obsessions feel even more real when they start believing that how they perceive themselves in the mirror is who they really are. They tend to have a hard time seeing what people see because they already build an image of themselves.

What to do if your child is suffering from body dysmorphic disorder?

As mentioned above, body dysmorphia is common in children as well. Parents might have a hard time helping their kids if they do not know how to spot signs of it.

In addition to the general signs mentioned above, here are some things that you must observe in your child:

Repeatedly at themselves in the mirror

Extremely worried about how they look

Social anxiety

Avoid taking selfies or being in pictures

Depression

Having an extreme design to undergo cosmetic surgery

Seeks affirmation for their appearance at all times

When you notice at least three to five signs that are on the list, there could be a possibility that your child might be suffering from BDD. In situations like this, it is highly recommended that you accompany your child to a healthcare professional.

No worries, aside from that, there is another way to ensure that you are helping your child manage their mental health condition. It is through providing a safe space for your child at home. This will allow them to become more open to you about what they are going through, most especially their body dissatisfaction.

It is essential that parents know about body dysmorphia in kids. This way, they will be able to take part in making the conditional tolerable and help them overcome it.

Experts diagnose body dysmorphia through a combination of physical exams and psychological evaluations. It would be best if you could find an expert or a therapist to help treat the condition.

They would also be able to help you understand what you can do to help a child with BDD, most specifically the condition of your child.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.