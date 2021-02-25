Inclusive fashion: 5 Taobao clothing stores for women

Looking for inclusive sizings on Taobao, and are unsure about the sizings offered by all the different Taobao stores with pretty clothes? Here are 5 Taobao stores that offer a large variety of sizes suited for everyone!

Our YouTrip Ambassador, Bianca, shares her top Taobao clothing stores for inclusive fashion.

It might be hard to find clothes when our body shape doesn’t fit well into the usual “free size”. When that’s the case, it’s easy to be concerned about sizing when shopping online, and if the clothes will fit well when it arrives.



Therefore, I’ve come up with this guide to list 5 Taobao clothing stores that support inclusive fashion and have sizings suited for everyone.

1. JiguJigu (叽咕叽咕家大码女装)

PHOTO: Taobao

JiguJigu leans towards a Korean style for their inclusive fashion apparels. Chic and minimalistic, these are great for everyday wear!

Price: From ¥17.90 (S$3.70)

Visit shop on Taobao: Click Here

2. Different Name (不一样的名字 )

PHOTO: Taobao

不一样的名字 has a variety of styles, from feminine maxi skirts to basic casual wears. These basics are a great staple for any wardrobe, as they’re best for layering and can amp up any outfits easily. On the sizing, theirs fit true to size – just refer to the sizing guide in each product listing.

Price: From ¥19.90

Visit shop on Taobao: Click Here

3. Pang Ting (胖婷大码定制 )

PHOTO: Taobao

For those who prefer a sexier and edgy style, 胖婷大码定制 is the store for you! With a wide variety of dresses, skirts, and even bustiers, these apparels are not at all mainstream. You’ll surely turn heads when you wear them!

Price: From ¥39

Visit shop on Taobao: Click Here

4. Huo Huo Meng Chong (嚯嚯萌宠少女)

PHOTO: Taobao

嚯嚯萌宠少女 has a wide array of dresses, outerwear, and even casual wears. Take your pick between fun and flirty, or sweet and chic – these outfits are suitable for Sunday brunch with friends or a romantic date out on Saturday. On the sizing, theirs fit true to size.

Price: From ¥19.86

Visit shop on Taobao: Click Here

5.Sister Ayo (阿yo姐姐 )

PHOTO: Taobao

阿yo姐姐 has a monochrome colour palette for their apparels – but in unique and trendy styles. Who said that we’ve to wear bright coloured clothes to make an inclusive fashion statement?

Price: From ¥19

Visit shop on Taobao: Click Here

Taobao shopping tips

Here are some of my personal shopping tips for Taobao:

1: Have your body measurements on hand so that you can always refer to the sizing guide provided within the listings. If you’re still unsure, feel comfortable to ask the sellers for their sizing recommendations.

2: Check out other buyer reviews , especially reviews with actual photos of the item, so that you can see how they’ll look like in real life!

This article was first published in YouTrip.