'Love makes you family': Indian chef in Malaysia cooks Chinese New Year meal for godmother

Chinese New Year is a festive occasion where many gather to catch up with loved ones and enjoy reunion dinners together.

Despite being Indian, Kalidevan Murugaya, better known as Chef Dave, takes part in the annual celebrations.

In a TikTok video on Tuesday (Feb 17), the 35-year-old Malaysian shared that he rented a room in a Chinese family's home about a decade ago.

"Different race. Different religion. Different background. But never once did they treat me as different," he said, adding that he considers his landlady his "second mother".

Every Chinese New Year, her family never failed to make space for him at the table during reunion dinners.

Six years ago, however, things changed when his landlady got into an accident.

While she was recovering, Dave learned how to cook from her and would help prepare meals for the family.

"She's a single mother who raised four children alone. Now, we take care of her," he said.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@chefdavelifestyle/video/7607353169340910855[/embed]

Nowadays, Dave cooks for the entire family during Chinese New Year.

He also helps prepare the house for the festive season by putting up auspicious decorations and arranging fresh flowers.

"I may be Indian. They may be Chinese. But family is not about race. It's about who chooses to love you," he said gratefully.

"Blood makes you related. Love makes you family. Gong Xi Fa Cai from our home to yours."

AsiaOne has reached out to Dave for more details.

Dave is a chef who has a decade's worth of experience from working at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts and Disney Cruise Line, according to Malaysian reports.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Kuala Lumpur-based man began creating heritage food content on social media under the name ChefDave VeganJourney.

In 2020, he set up plant-based online cooking academy D'Vegan Academy to teach Malaysian home cooks how to whip up plant-based dishes.

Dave was also named Asia's Best VeganChef with Creative Influence at the Asia Awards 2023.

[[nid:729817]]

melissateo@asiaone.com