India's secret sakura: The autumn cherry blossom festival you've never seen

When you think of cherry blossoms, Japan's springtime sakura likely comes to mind. But did you know India has its own autumn cherry blossom spectacle?

Cherry blossoms in Shillong's autumn wonderland

Shillong, known as the "Scotland of the East," transforms into a pink paradise each November. The hillsides and streets of Shillong in Meghalaya are painted with the delicate hues of Himalayan cherry trees (often called "Indian sakura").

The city's gentle slopes and colonial-era charm provide a postcard-perfect backdrop for strolls or picnics under canopies of delicate pink flowers.

Some of the best spots to enjoy the blooms are around Ward's Lake, the Polo Grounds and the scenic Shillong Golf Course. Beyond the city centre, the shores of Umiam Lake and the surrounding countryside offer tranquil views of cherry blossoms amid misty mountains.

November's mild weather, cool evenings, and pink-draped vistas ensure that every corner of the city feels like a page from a storybook. The spectacle is a reminder to savour nature's beauty in the moment, and it draws photographers and travellers from around the world.

The Cherry Blossom Festival

To celebrate this floral wonder, Shillong hosts the Cherry Blossom Festival every mid-November, blending nature, music, art, and fashion. Over the years, it has featured rock concerts, beauty pageants, local food stalls, literature sessions, and traditional Khasi cultural performances, all set against the backdrop of blooming cherry trees.

In 2025, the festival will be held on Nov 14-15. The line-up promises a mix of international artists, local bands, and cultural showcases that capture the youthful, cosmopolitan spirit of Northeast India.

For tickets and event details, visit the official website: shillongcherryblossom.com.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCeQgK3ST5t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Getting there

By air: The nearest major airport is Guwahati International Airport (Assam). From Guwahati, Shillong is about 100km (3 hours) away. Travelers can hire a private taxi, use shared cabs, or take Meghalaya Tourism and ASTC buses for a scenic ride through the Khasi Hills.

Connecting Flights: Travelers arriving from abroad can fly into Delhi or Kolkata, then take a domestic flight to Guwahati, or a connecting flight to Shillong's Umroi Airport (30km from the city, with limited services).

Getting Around: Within Shillong, local taxis, shared jeeps, and rental scooters make exploring the city and cherry blossom spots easy and flexible.

Best time and tips

Visit in November for the cherry blossom season and the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

Carry light woolens. The weather is pleasant by day and cool by evening.

Book hotels early, especially around Ward's Lake, Polo Grounds, or Police Bazaar, as they're closest to the main festival venues.

This November, follow the pink trail to Shillong and be part of India's very own cherry blossom story. Whether you're sipping local wine under lit-up cherry trees at night or hiking Shillong's hills by day, you'll discover a side of India that feels utterly magical and new.

[[nid:723706]]

This article was first published in Wego.