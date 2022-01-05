Indie bookstore The Moon is closing its store, offers 30% off books and selected merchandise

Indie bookstore and cafe The Moon will be closing its store on Mosque Street on Jan 31.

In the meantime, it is holding a closing sale with up to 30 per cent off all books and selected merchandise.

The store offers a curated collection of books that promote diversity and inclusion, including titles by writers who are minorities or are queer.

It also sells merchandise from independent creators and small businesses.

The Moon's online store will remain operational as it searches for a new physical location, founder Sarah Naeem, 31, said in a statement.

Address: 37 Mosque Street, Singapore 059515

Deal ends: Jan 31

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.