Indie darling The Projector announces immediate closure

Singaporeans will have one less cinema brand to patronise now as The Projector has brought down its curtain after a decade.

The independent cinema and arts venue announced the sudden news in an Instagram post on Aug 19 and shared that it will enter voluntary liquidation.

"The realities of the cinema industry have been increasingly unforgiving. Rising operational costs, shifting audience habits, and the global decline in cinema attendance have made sustaining an independent model in Singapore especially challenging," the cinema shared.

"These pressures have been compounded by the broader realities of operating in the arts and culture sector in Singapore, where independent ventures navigate limited resources while contributing to the country’s evolving cultural landscape."

On July 23, The Projector had shared that it planned to resume screenings at its original Golden Mile Tower location as the building's en bloc process had concluded without a transaction.

On Aug 1, it then announced its exit from its collaboration with Singapore's biggest cinema chain, Golden Village, at Cineleisure, which started in December 2023.

Prior to today's closure announcement, The Projector had several events and shows lined up, including a themed party called WHY? Underground on Aug 30, and the screening of Arze, which was exclusive to the cinema.

An automated reply to AsiaOne's queries said: "Because the company will be placed into liquidation, we are not able to issue refunds directly. Any refund claims related to tickets, Projector memberships, Purchased Vouchers and/or Projector E-gift Cards, will need to be submitted through the appointed liquidator."

It added that details will be updated soon on its website's FAQ page under "Important Cinema Announcements".

The Projector opened in 2014 and was more than a place to watch movies. It was also an events space to experience "creativity in its various forms and engage with diverse communities".



"From showcasing award-winning independent films to hosting film festivals, like the Singapore International Film Festival, the European Film Festival, Pink Screen, poetry slams, vintage markets, and charity fundraisers, The Projector has remained committed to broadening the definition of cinema and a community space in Singapore," the post wrote.



[[nid:720793]]

melissateo@asiaone.com