Indonesia visa price 2023: A guide to Indonesia's visa fees and charges

Indonesia, an enchanting archipelago blessed with breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, and welcoming hospitality, attracts travelers from all corners of the globe. However, it is essential to familiarize yourself with the visa requirements and associated fees before embarking on an adventure to this tropical paradise.

Indonesia visa price 2023

In Indonesia, individuals from different nations who wish to visit, work, study, or reside in the country can choose from a range of visa categories. The fees and costs are linked to each visa category can vary depending on factors like the type of visa, its validity duration, and the number of entries permitted.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that these costs are subject to change, which primarily relies on the embassy where the application is submitted.

Visa on arrival

Currently, individuals from other countries who wish to travel to Indonesia are required to obtain the Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) application. The process involves foreign nationals submitting their visa applications through the official Indonesian e-VOA website.

Indonesia visa on arrival costs around IDR 500,000 (USD 32.98) (S$44.28). Subsequently, they can conveniently make online payments using a credit card or debit card.

Single-entry tourist visa

The single-entry tourist visa enables individuals to enter Indonesia once for tourism-related activities, including sightseeing, medical treatment, or participating in meetings, incentives, conventions, or exhibitions (Mice).

Depending on the duration granted by the Indonesian authorities, this visa allows a stay of either up to 60 days or up to 180 days. Interested applicants can apply for this visa through online channels or by visiting an Indonesian embassy or consulate in their country of residence. Below is the price for the single entry tourist visa:

Multiple-entry visa

The multiple-entry tourist/visit/business visa provides the opportunity to enter Indonesia multiple times for various purposes, including tourism, social engagements, cultural activities, business endeavors, and more. Each entry with this visa allows a stay of up to 60 days, and the visa itself remains valid for one year from the date of issuance.

Interested applicants can apply for this visa through online platforms or by visiting an Indonesian embassy or consulate in their country of residence. The price for the multiple-entry tourist visa is IDR 3,000,000 (USD 197) while the visa approval fee is IDR 2,000,000 (USD 131.91).

Limited stay visa

The limited stay visa grants individuals entry into Indonesia for specific purposes that necessitate an extended duration, such as employment, study, research, joining an Indonesian citizen or a foreigner holding a limited stay permit or permanent stay permit, retirement, or investment.

Interested applicants can apply for this visa through online channels or by visiting an Indonesian embassy or consulate in their country of residence. Below is the price for Indonesia limited-stay visa:

Limited stay visa: IDR 2,279,015 (USD 150)

Limited stay visa (non-work, for second home): IDR 3,000,000 (USD 197.45)

Limited stay visa (non-work, for second home dependants– spouse, children, parents): IDR 2,000,000 (USD 131.64)

Second home visa

The Indonesia Second Home Visa (Visa Rumah Kedua) is a new residency visa category allowing foreign nationals to live, work, and invest in Indonesia for a period of 5 or 10 years. This long-term residency visa will facilitate particular groups of foreigners, including investors, travelers, and retirees willing and able to contribute to the economy.

Holders of the visa will be able to apply for the same for their children, husband/wife, or parents.

The applicant is required to pay a price of IDR 21,000,000 (USD 1,403.61).

