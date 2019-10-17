Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

Pink beaches on Komodo Island (L) and Danau Kaolin on Belitung Island (R).
PHOTO: Instagram/ akluxurytravel, Instagram/ belitungmemories
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

Singapore has been named as the second most overworked city in the world, and for all you burnt-out souls who need a recharge, a relaxing beach holiday can do wonders for the psyche.

Picture lounging on the warm sand with a chilled beverage in your hands, the rhythmic roar of the crashing waves lulling you to sweet slumber as you breathe in the salty sea breeze.

Tempted to book a rejuvenating island getaway now but wondering what's out there other than the usual touristy choices like Bali, Bintan or Batam?

Just do a little digging and you'll realise the Indonesian archipelago has so much more to offer. You might want to consider these places the next time you're in vacay mode.

BELITUNG ISLAND

Situated halfway between Singapore and Jakarta, the relatively hidden Belitung Island is a mere 1.5-hour flight from Changi Airport and has been nicknamed the "Maldives of Indonesia".

An unspoilt natural paradise that's part of the Bangka-Belitung Island province, visitors can expect pristine white beaches and unbelievably clear waters — perfect for disconnecting from bosses and colleagues.

Want to have a white Christmas but hate the bone-chilling temperatures in countries that snow? Explore a dreamy world of white at Danau Kaolin, an abandoned mine filled with crystal clear turquoise water that's a shocking contrast with the white sandy dunes.

Unlike Kawah Putih, a popular but stinky lake located nearby, there's no trace of sulphur at Danau Kaolin so you can breathe easy and even take a dip.

While you're there, be sure to check out Open Pit, an abandoned tin mine famed for its majestic cliffs and scenic surroundings, popular backdrops with bridal couples for wedding shoots.

Another one of Belitung's pride is Museum Kata Andrea Hirata — Indonesia's first and only literature museum established by renowned local writer, Andrea Hirata.

Author of a popular book Laskar Pelangi (The Rainbow Troops), the museum's facade is painted with bright hues of the rainbow so be sure to strike a pose and snap away.

GILI ISLANDS

A cluster of three small islands off the north-western shore of Lombok (near Bali), Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air are all highly popular diving spots all year round.

The largest, liveliest and most developed, Gili Trawangan is also one of the world's cheapest and safest places to learn diving, with plenty of reputable dive schools.

With a good mix of tranquil beaches and partying nightspots, Gili Trawangan is also said to resemble Bali before the hordes of tourists descended.

Want an even quieter holiday? Find peace at Gili Meno which has a local ban on late night partying or Gili Air, said to be a scaled down version of Gili Trawangan.

Fringed by white-sand beaches and palm trees, the three Gilis are a vision of paradise with different personalities, so give all of them a try and decide which one matches you most.

SUMBA ISLAND

One of the Lesser Sunda islands in the province of East Nusa Tenggara, Sumba Island is known only to locals and a handful of foreign travellers.

Also known as Sandalwood Island because it historically exported sandalwood, this is one of the few remaining places in the world where its people still practise megalithic burials despite contact with western cultures.

Explore monstrous stone tombs that dot the island or check out the gorgeous Lapopu Waterfall for something a little less macabre.

Located in the Manupeu Tanah Daru National Park, the waterfall has a height of 90 metres and is framed by local flora and fauna, popular with the locals as a spot to cool off.

Alternatively, find a piece of heaven at Mandorak beach that's said to be "no less beautiful than Hawaii" — at a fraction of the price it takes to fly there, of course.

ISLANDS OF THE FOUR KINGS

The Raja Ampat Islands, literally translated as Islands of the Four Kings, is a chain of more than 1,500 islands and islets scattered off the northwest tip of the Papuan archipelago.

The name is believed to derive from a local legend where a woman found seven eggs. Four of them hatched and became kings of the four main islands while the other three became a woman, ghost and stone.

Folklore aside, be prepared to rough it out a little and come with the awareness that the only accommodation you'll likely find are homestays with locals because of how non-commercialised the place is.

According to Lonely Planet, prices for everything are also considerably higher than other more mainstream Indonesian tourism destinations.

But because few people know about the place besides hardcore off-the-beaten-track travellers, beaches are still pristine, lagoons remain hidden and natural biodiversity is a dream come true for researchers everywhere.

The nearest major airport to the islands is in the mainland city of Sorong and there are flights from Jakarta or Makassar. Alternatively, you can also take a ferry from the port of Sorong.

LABUAN BAJO

Once a small fishing site, the town of Labuan Bajo sits on the tip of Flores Island; a gateway to many exotic destinations in the southernmost province of Indonesia.

Ever dreamed of visiting the famed Komodo Island? You'll definitely stop by Labuan Bajo because the only way of seeing the lizards in the wild is to travel there by boat from the town — unless you're rich enough to fly in a helicopter.

If you've ever wanted to tick pink beaches off your to-see travel bucket list, you won't have to travel all the way to Sydney.

Located within the Komodo National Park, blow your friends away with photos of yourself suntanning on cotton candy pink beaches that get their colour from microscopic animals called Foraminifer.

Know of any more idyllic destinations for getaways or want us to uncover hidden gems of specific cities? Let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com

