Indoor adventures: The best museum exhibitions to explore this month

Ask any of my friends where's my favourite place to go for fun, and they'll immediately answer "Sentosa". I'm a sucker for exploring the island and its attractions, and I can easily spend all day hanging out there and not get tired of it.

Unfortunately, the recent spate of rainy weather has put a damper in my plans for another visit. So, rather than being stuck at home and going stir crazy with cabin fever, I've been exploring some of Singapore's museums and their ongoing exhibitions and events instead.

For instance, I went to the Defence Collective Festival last weekend, taking place across three locations (Singapore Navy Museum, Singapore Air Force Museum, and Singapore Discovery Centre).

With three sets of adorable blind box designs to collect for finishing each location's paid activity passport, it was more than worth spending my Saturday exploring the festival. I learned quite a lot from the related exhibitions too — seeing the planes on display at the Singapore Air Force Museum was definitely my favourite part.

Of course, there's plenty more ongoing exhibitions I've yet to explore. These in particular have caught my attention:

1. Let's Play! The Art and Design of Asian Games @ Asian Civilisations Museum

An exhibition about games? Sign me up! This ACM exhibition spotlights Asian games and their history through hands-on experiences and interactive installations, and you can even borrow games from the Play Kiosk to enjoy. There's also an activity trail booklet to guide you along as you explore the exhibition (meant for ages seven and up, which means I can give it a try, right?).

Till June 7, 2026

2. Another World Is Possible @ ArtScience Museum

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ5AxqYE0E4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

I haven't been to the ArtScience Museum in years, so there's no time like the present to correct that. The ongoing Another World Is Possible exhibition sounds intriguing, given its use of entertainment mediums like cinema, video games and speculative fiction to explore what the future might look like. It's also SG Culture Pass eligible, which is always a bonus.

Till Feb 22, 2026

3. Gallery Children's Biennale 2025: Tomorrow We'll Be... @ National Gallery Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKTei-tyILL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

As someone who's neither a kid nor parent, I'm admittedly not the target audience for this, but it's definitely something I would have loved as a child. The exhibition looks colourful and fun, with four thematic zones (Joy, Love, Kindness and Dream) overflowing with imagination and interactive experiences.

For parents with kids, it's a much more fun and educational alternative to being stuck at home on a rainy day. If only it had been around 20 years ago when I was a kid...

Till March 29, 2026

4. Into the Modern: Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston @ National Gallery Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRJtr8wkkjv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Speaking of National Gallery Singapore, a new exhibition on Impressionism just launched last week. While this isn't exactly my thing (I personally prefer Surrealism), tickets are 30 per cent off till end November, and the artworks on display are strikingly breathtaking. Perhaps I'll pay it a visit while I'm there for the Children's Biennale exhibition.

Till March 1, 2026

5. Once Upon a Tide: Singapore's Journey from Settlement to Global City @ National Museum of Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKBM8oGRiIi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

700 years of Singapore's history, told through the lens of seas, rivers and voyages? Sounds like an epic journey to me. There are also interactive elements to the different zones, including a sampan rowing game and a uniquely Singlish quiz.

Till Oct 9, 2026

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.