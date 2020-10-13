Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down after less than 2 years of operations

After less than two years of operations here, indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down.

In a statement to The Straits Times, the park’s landlord Suntec City mall, confirmed that the indoor playground closed on Oct 8. Mr Anthony Yip, deputy chairman of APM Property Management, the property manager of Suntec City, said: “We took possession of the SuperPark premises on Oct 8 as the operator was not able to come up with a concrete plan to restart operations.”

PHOTO: SuperPark Singapore PHOTO: SuperPark Singapore

Spanning 40,000 sq ft across two levels, SuperPark Singapore opened on Nov 17, 2018 and it is the local outpost of a popular Finnish indoor activity park catered to both adults and children.

The news of SuperPark Singapore's closing comes just months after other similar attractions bowed out of Singapore due to the ongoing pandemic.

PHOTO: SuperPark Singapore PHOTO: SuperPark Singapore

The other attractions that have shuttered since are Kidzania Singapore and Cool De Sac. Kidzania Singapore, which was located in Sentosa, announced its closure in June, while popular indoor playground, Cool De Sac, shared on its Facebook and Instagram accounts on June 25, 2020 that it will be closing its doors after six years of operations.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.