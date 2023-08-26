'Does it all herself': TikToker rallies support for elderly auntie selling beaded handicrafts in viral post

When you think of a pasar malam, what comes to mind is probably a wide variety of yummy food stalls.

For one TikToker, however, she came across a unique store run by an elderly lady.

In a post dated yesterday (Aug 25), TikToker Azula, uploaded a 91-second video calling on netizens to support the elderly lady by purchasing her handicraft products. The video has garnered over 360,000 views and 55,000 likes so far.

"Please support this auntie at Yishun pasar malam…I love her because all [the items] are handmade," she wrote.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@azulacinta/video/7271228077382929671[/embed]

The elderly lady's store featured an array of handmade beaded goods, ranging from small pouches and card holders to sling bags.

Azula, who goes by the username Azulacinta, found a card holder with a rat design and held it up in excitement: "Auntie I need to buy this one."

Referring to the lady as the "famous auntie on TikTok", Azula also showed off the necklaces and bracelets she had on display.

"She does it all herself," she remarked, showing the elderly lady working on a new item.

Determined to walk out with at least one bag, she began looking through the selection.

The colourful range of bags consist of pastel flower patterns and even a Hello Kitty design.

There was also a selection of one-dollar bracelets for sale, and Azula decided to pick up a few.

"I'm gonna get four of these because why not? It's only a dollar," she said unable to contain her excitement.

After grabbing all her desired goods, she headed to the lady stall owner.

"You're very happy," remarked the elderly lady as she gifted Azula a free bunny keychain for her generous support.

It seems like her video was a success as netizens were determined to know where the shop was located in the comments section.

"You better let us know where! In Yishun but where," one netizen asked, to which Azula replied saying it's located in front of the MRT station.

"If I was mega rich I would buy the whole store. Even her to make me brand bags and cute stuff," joked another user.

"I will literally travel from Bukit Panjang to Yishun just to buy things from here OMG," another wrote.

According to a netizen, the pasar malam will end on Sept 3.

