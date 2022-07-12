Initial D x Nike sneakers from Singapore designer drifts to September launch

Sneaker collaborations are a common sight, and that’s understandable. Wearing a pretty pair of kicks not only proclaims your love for an IP in style, but also brings about a different brand of joy.

And while there are already a string of official releases to go around, that doesn’t mean that the hobbyist scene is falling behind in quality. For one, Singapore’s Ng Poh Hian, aka Bob, is one of the world’s best sneaker customisers, and he has dropped a look at the cool, sleek-looking pair of Nike Dunks based on the popular manga-turned-anime series Initial D.

Based entirely on protagonist Takumi Fujiwara’s Toyota Sprinter, they feature a suitably low-key look that would catch the attention of fans without alerting the everyday crowd. The colour scheme has been nicely replicated, taking the form of a black-accented white body, with a small orange tag representing the indicators. On the midsole is a stamp of the license plate, which makes for a nice little homage to the series.

The design was originally revealed to be concept art, but the overwhelming public reception has prompted Bob to transform it into reality. The man has since put up a new post teasing a Sept 2022 release:

The locally-based designer owns a label called No-Brainer, which specialises in customising various sneaker models like the Air Force 1, Dunks, Blazers, Converse All-Stars, and Vans sk8. Considering how the Initial D x Nike kicks are customs, it won’t be easy to get a hold of them – instead of purchasing them through StockX, interested parties will have to do so directly from Bob within a very short timeframe, and for a lot of money.