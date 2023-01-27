Initial D's Fujiwara Tofu Store drifts to Singapore, opening in February

“Deja vu, I’ve just been in this place before,” goes a line in the chorus of Dave Rodgers’ Deja Vu used in the car-racing anime Initial D, and that’s how local fans might just feel when Fujiwara Tofu Concept Shop Singapore opens in late February 2023.

The concept bistro, which is described as a place for ‘car buddies’ to hang out, features elements from the title and offers customers a taste of protagonist Takumi Fujiwara’s living space. The interior, for instance, sports Akina SpeedStars — a team from the series — theming, while the racks are decked out in various merchandise. In Initial D, the Fujiwara Tofu Store is owned by legendary street racer Bunta Fujiwara, and is home to him and his son, Takumi.

The public-facing shop has caught the attention of many in the past week, including gearheads and series enthusiasts, with cars parked at the side to recreate stills from the manga. Some have taken to social media to share their money shots:

The Fujiwara Tofu Concept Shop Singapore joins its Los Angeles and Malaysia counterparts in bringing the fictional space to life. Like the original store, the latter outlet serves tofu-based snacks, and along with the former, boasts posters, miniature cars, merchandise, and car model decorations.

Menu items and pricing have yet to be announced for the local iteration, but those who want to check it out first in the flesh can head down to 169 Sims Ave, #01-02, with the nearest MRT station being Aljunied.

Written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno, Initial D focuses on the world of illegal Japanese street racing, where where all the action is concentrated in the mountain passes and rarely in cities or urban areas, and with the drifting racing style emphasised in particular.

It ran from 1995 to 2013, and spawned several anime series and original video animations (OVAs). A live-action based on the series was released in 2005, and would later go on to garner critical acclaim despite many changes to the original story.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.