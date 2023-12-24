Inside a beautifully calming Indonesian family’s penthouse home in Singapore

In this week’s episode, we explore a 2,637 sqft penthouse nestled by Bedok Reservoir, embodying the Wabi-Sabi philosophy. Seamlessly adapting to the serene surroundings, this three-generational home prioritises functionality.

The open plan layout intertwines living, dining, and kitchen areas, fostering familial connectivity.

A spacious living room encourages interaction, with carefully curated Scandinavian furniture and Japanese vintage decors creating a unique ambiance.

Large windows usher in cross-ventilations, promoting a breathable atmosphere.

The sectional sofa, complemented by movable ottomans and adaptable coffee tables, facilitates versatile arrangements for diverse activities.

To link the interior with the reservoir landscape, natural accents such as wooden coffee tables and indoor plants are strategically placed. A customised rug, inspired by the reservoir’s reflection, adds a distinctive touch.

Dedicated spaces showcase the homeowner’s Japanese-inspired Lego collection, integrated seamlessly with organic elements for cohesiveness.

A timber bar table connects the living and dining areas, promoting informal gatherings. Classic Louis Poulsen lamps adorn the dining space, aging gracefully with untreated copper.

Ceiling alterations and European handmade tiles distinguish the kitchen, while the junior master bedroom features timber-clad walls and a transformed nightstand.

In the master bedroom, natural light is maximised through large windows, enhancing the brighter materials like timber and cork wallpaper. Designed as a nook, the bed frame provides intimacy, accentuated by spherical lights from Flos bouncing off the cork wallpaper.

The master bedroom opens to a balcony with natural timber flooring, aging gracefully over time, perfect for sunset relaxation.

This home, a testament to timeless design, evolves harmoniously with its occupants.

As always, special thanks to the homeowners for opening up their home to us. If you’d like to get connected to their ID for the design of your own home, you can reach out to them via this link. Successful projects get a $500 Stacked Store voucher!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

