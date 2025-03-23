Inside a rare freehold landed estate in Punggol: Touring Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue (priced from $6m)

*This is the exact spelling on the street sign, even if Punggol is a more common spelling these days; and yes, "seventeenth" is spelled out.

I visited Ponggol a few years ago, to collect some plants from a kind stranger who offered them to me. When I got there, I was very impressed by her house: it was huge, located in a spacious estate with few neighbours, and even had a view of the sea.

We've never explored a rare landed estate in Ponggol before, so this incident reminded me it would make a good walkabout for today's article:

It took around a 30-minute drive from the CBD, and the estate was pretty charming. Unfortunately, I realised Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue was not the same one with the sea view I remembered; but it was interesting enough to still take a look, and we can save the sea-view area for another walkabout:

But, anyway, back to the subject on hand — the estate!

By the way, despite the spaciousness of the estate, it's not cut off from the rest of the world; that's the LRT track shown above; the LRT is quite close. If you turn left, you'll also end up at Northshore Plaza.

I was taken enough to do a Google search about the development. Unfortunately, the reviews aren't great:

The other negative ratings had no comments, or were by unhappy delivery drivers. (Not to discount the experience of a delivery driver, but I'm not sure whether that information would be relevant for a potential resident, since the two would have different criteria as to what makes a good development — for example, the delivery driver may not care if there are kids yelling all day long but a resident might.)

Here's where the cluster housing ends, and the regular houses start. As you may have noticed, there's even a small space between the two dividing walls.

Check out this creative use of a tree:

It's not that we don't find houses in the same style in other parts of Singapore; but the vibe isn't the same when the houses are all crammed next to each other.

I'm pointing the new houses out as, although the area feels spacious, that may change when new residents move in. Just look at these two units: the new unit is much closer to the boundary wall than the old unit. If all the new builds here are so built up, the estate will soon feel no different from other landed enclaves in Singapore.

You can hardly find spaces like this in Singapore now. But as we all know, nothing lasts forever, especially when it comes to property in Singapore. Open spaces usually mean future development, so let's go take a look at the Masterplan.

I very much enjoyed my walkaround today but, before we go, there are two things to highlight. First, potential traffic congestion. Punggol is known to have traffic issues.

I was hoping that things would have changed but, alas, not according to this Reddit thread from nine months ago. The second thing to mention is that, if you're superstitious, you may want to do a Google Search for "Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue" and look at the dropdown search results.

I don't mean to be mysterious but the last time I mentioned something similar, readers left angry comments. At the same time, I think it's something readers would want to know about.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.