Insomnia symptoms tied to increased risk of heart attack and stroke

People who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep may be more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than individuals who don't have any sleep difficulties, a recent study suggests.

Researchers followed 487,200 people in China for about a decade starting when they were 51 years old on average. None of them had a history of heart disease or stroke at the start of the study.

After almost a decade of follow-up, there were 130,032 cases of stroke, heart attack and other similar diseases.

Overall, people who had three insomnia symptoms - trouble falling or staying asleep, waking too early in the morning, and trouble staying focused during the day due to poor sleep - were 18 per cent more likely to have events like a heart attack or stroke than people without any of these sleep issues, the researchers reported in Neurology

"These results suggest that if we can target people who are having trouble sleeping with behavioural therapies, it's possible that we could reduce the number of cases of stroke, heart attack and other diseases later down the line," Dr. Liming Li, senior author of the study and a researcher at Peking University in Beijing, said in a statement.

About 11 per cent of the people had difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep; 10 per cent reported waking up too early; and 2 per cent had trouble staying focused during the day due to poor sleep, the study found.