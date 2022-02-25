Insta-famous Knock Knock Cafe offering 1-for-1 pasta till March 31

Instagram-worthy Knock Knock Cafe — which has recently gone through a facelift — is running a special one-for-one pasta promotion from now till March 31.

The deal is only available on weekdays and is limited to one redemption per table. Pasta options included in the promotion are:

Hae bee hiam (shrimp chilli) aglio olio with tiger prawns (U.P. $17)

Lup cheong (Chinese sausage) & bacon carbonara (U.P. $16)

Umami laksa seafood pasta (U.P. $18)

Ga na chye (preserved olive) chilled capellini with smoked duck (U.P. $16)

Knock Knock’s aglio olio (U.P. $10)

Kelong vongole with spaghetti (U.P. $16)

Seafood marinara (U.P. $17)

Kreamy mushroom spaghetti (U.P. $16)

Beef bolognaise (U.P. $16)

Address: 101 Geylang Road, Singapore 389211

Deal ends: March 31

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving

editor@asiaone.com