Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Bangkok is certainly a city for all ages and all types of travellers, it's little wonder why many Singaporeans are flocking there over the weekend as a getaway destination.

From alternative malls that are not located along the sky bridge for the shopaholics to get their much-needed retail therapy, to places to explore that are not the usual tourists haunts like Chatuchak and Pratunam, what you're left with is filling your Instagram (IG) feed with lit photos to prove you're having a great holiday.

We've rounded up some of the prettiest and coolest spots in Bangkok to up your IG game, and your followers might come sliding into your DMs (direct messages) asking for more details about these locations after seeing them on your feed.

While some of these spots may take a little more navigating, it'll be worth your time and effort once you're there.

ERAWAN MUSEUM

The Erawan Museum can be easily reached by taking the BTS Skytrain to Pu Chao Station.

Beyond its IG-worthy interior, the three different storeys of the museum hold symbolic meanings pertaining to the underworld, earth and heaven.

Each level features antiques and vases from the Ming and Qing dynasties, so take your time to marvel at the artefacts on display too.

Where: 99 Bang Mueang Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand

WAT SAMPHAN DRAGON TEMPLE

Just an hour's drive outside of Bangkok, the Wat Samphan Dragon Temple is making its rounds on Instagram in recent years for its eye-catching facade.

The 17-storey towering building, wrapped around by a dragon, is unmissable even from a distance.

Where: หมู่ที่ 7 92/8 Sam Phran, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom 73110, Thailand

WAT ARUN

Wat Arun, or the Temple of Dawn, is one of the prettiest temples in Bangkok, located on the west bank of Chao Phraya River, accessible by a riverboat from Saphan Taksin boat pier.

The spires are decorated with seashells, coloured glass and bits of Chinese porcelain, making it an Instagram heaven for those aspiring to achieve a pastel feed.

Where: 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Wat Arun, Bangkok Yai, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

AIRPLANE GRAVEYARD

Located along Ramkhamhaeng Road, the Airplane Graveyard houses a couple of abandoned airplanes with the biggest being a 747 aircraft.

It is now tended by three families who have made it their makeshift homes and earn money through collecting entrance fees, which vary from THB100 (S$4.54) to as high as THB800, depending on their mood.

But once you get past that, the scrapyard is quite spectacular save for the pesky mosquitoes.

Though you're free to climb and explore the abandoned airplanes, it is at your own risk.

Where: Ramkhamhaeng Alley 103, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240, Thailand

SRETSIS PARLOUR

Forget the popular Unicorn Cafe and head straight to the Sretsis Parlour, which looks like a tea room right out of US filmmaker Wes Anderson's movie set.

You won't be able to resist its pretty cakes adorned with edible flowers, and latte that comes with unicorn and other magical art designs.

Where: Central Embassy, Level 2 Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

STYLENANDA PINK HOTEL

Fill your IG with cool photos at the Stylenanda Pink Hotel, conveniently located in Siam so fans of the K-beauty brand don't have to travel all the way to Korea.

Not only are there photo ops and a cafe on the premises, but you'll also be able to purchase your favourite makeup products here.

Where: Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

BREEZE RESTAURANT

Rooftop scenes will never go wrong on your IG feed, and Breeze, a 51-storey-high fine-dining restaurant on top of Lebua Hotel offers sweeping views of the city.

It is part of the five restaurants at The Dome, which is a photo spot on its own. The Western-influenced architecture might even trick people into thinking you're having a vacation in Europe.

The Breeze's balcony looks right out of a movie scene, or a high-fashion runway set where you can snap lots of photos at.

Where: 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

DISTIL BAR

Yet another scenic spot at The Dome is Distil Bar, which sits on the 64th floor of Lebua Hotel.

Come during golden hour and catch the sun setting against the cityscape and the winding Chao Phraya River.

While you're there, try the cocktails that not only have a creative spin to it but are absolutely delicious as well.

Where: 64th Floor, State Tower Bangkok, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

SUNKIST BASKETBALL COURT

The vibrant Sunkist Basketball Court at Klong Toey is slightly further away from the city, and was done up as an art initiative to enliven the neighbourhood.

The once worn out basketball court is given a new life with geometric shapes and graffiti walls, which will look great especially when captured with a drone.

Where: Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

